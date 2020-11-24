Climate Change remains firmly on agenda for Woodford Green secondary school
PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 November 2020
A secondary school in Woodford Green continues to lead the way with its innovative approach to climate change.
Woodbridge High School has had a Climate Crisis Committee (CCC) since last year’s global climate strike, which saw millions of people take part in a week of protests.
With the committee now in its second year, the Recorder caught up with co-chairs Isla Nangle and Iva Vasileva to learn more about what the group hopes to achieve.
The pair — both 14 — hope to carry last year’s good work, with Isla clear on the group’s objective: “Our ambition is to make Woodbridge a green school.”
Her interest in climate change was piqued during a year eight geography lesson on the subject, and since then she has become integral within the committee: “We really can make a difference by working together. Climate change is such a global issue. To tackle it we need small acts of people being bothered.”
Iva got involved after seeing the damage caused by last year’s Amazon fires, which saw 7,600 square kilometres of the region destroyed: “It was really bad. I knew climate change was a big factor, so I wanted to help however I could.”
Last year the committee planted bulbs, undertook litter picking initiatives and encouraged fellow students to stick to reusable water bottles.
With 29 students (of varying year groups) attending the first meeting of this year on November 12, there is clearly an appetite to do more.
This online gathering coincided with the Youth Climate Summit which ran from November 9 — 13; the summit — coordinated by charity Global Action Plan — saw schools participate in important discussions, with the Woodford Green secondary school chosen to host the final day’s sessions.
Being selected reflects the school’s status as a leader in this area, with this growing culture being led from the top.
Heavily involved with the committee are teachers Tanwen Morgan and Simon Shaw; the former explained that headteacher Steven Hogan demonstrates the school’s dedication to this issue by enabling staff and students to participate in national events to raise awareness.
The school’s governors, featuring a co-founder of Friends of the Earth England and the director of Lego’s environmental impacts team, also endorse this environmental ethos.
Moving forward the school wants to start a bee-keeping club to further nurture the two hives (and 100,000 bees) currently on school grounds, and is also raising funds to turn its disused allotment into a wildlife garden.
