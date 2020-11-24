Climate Change remains firmly on agenda for Woodford Green secondary school

Some of the students on the Climate Crisis Committtee at Woodbridge High School in Woodford Green. Picture: Woodbridge High School Archant

A secondary school in Woodford Green continues to lead the way with its innovative approach to climate change.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodbridge High School has had a Climate Crisis Committee (CCC) since last year’s global climate strike, which saw millions of people take part in a week of protests.

With the committee now in its second year, the Recorder caught up with co-chairs Isla Nangle and Iva Vasileva to learn more about what the group hopes to achieve.

The pair — both 14 — hope to carry last year’s good work, with Isla clear on the group’s objective: “Our ambition is to make Woodbridge a green school.”

Her interest in climate change was piqued during a year eight geography lesson on the subject, and since then she has become integral within the committee: “We really can make a difference by working together. Climate change is such a global issue. To tackle it we need small acts of people being bothered.”

The co-chairs of the CCC spoke to the Ilford Recorder about why climate change is such an important issue. Picture: Woodbridge High School The co-chairs of the CCC spoke to the Ilford Recorder about why climate change is such an important issue. Picture: Woodbridge High School

Iva got involved after seeing the damage caused by last year’s Amazon fires, which saw 7,600 square kilometres of the region destroyed: “It was really bad. I knew climate change was a big factor, so I wanted to help however I could.”

You may also want to watch:

Last year the committee planted bulbs, undertook litter picking initiatives and encouraged fellow students to stick to reusable water bottles.

With 29 students (of varying year groups) attending the first meeting of this year on November 12, there is clearly an appetite to do more.

One of the initiatives at the environmentally-conscious school is a bug hotel, held here by a group of pupils. Picture: Woodbridge High School One of the initiatives at the environmentally-conscious school is a bug hotel, held here by a group of pupils. Picture: Woodbridge High School

This online gathering coincided with the Youth Climate Summit which ran from November 9 — 13; the summit — coordinated by charity Global Action Plan — saw schools participate in important discussions, with the Woodford Green secondary school chosen to host the final day’s sessions.

Being selected reflects the school’s status as a leader in this area, with this growing culture being led from the top.

Heavily involved with the committee are teachers Tanwen Morgan and Simon Shaw; the former explained that headteacher Steven Hogan demonstrates the school’s dedication to this issue by enabling staff and students to participate in national events to raise awareness.

The school’s governors, featuring a co-founder of Friends of the Earth England and the director of Lego’s environmental impacts team, also endorse this environmental ethos.

Moving forward the school wants to start a bee-keeping club to further nurture the two hives (and 100,000 bees) currently on school grounds, and is also raising funds to turn its disused allotment into a wildlife garden.

To donate to that fundraiser visit this link.