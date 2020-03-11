Search

Service marking International Women's Day held at South Woodford synagogue

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 March 2020

A service was held to mark International Women's Day at the East London and Essex Liberal Synagogue in South Woodford. Picture: Merle Muswell

A service was held to mark International Women's Day at the East London and Essex Liberal Synagogue in South Woodford. Picture: Merle Muswell

Merle Muswell

A service marking International Women's Day was held at a synagogue in South Woodford.

Members of the Rosh Chodesh Group, a female group celebrating the beginning of a new month, led a Shabbat service and study session at East London and Essex Liberal Synagogue on Saturday, March 7.

The theme of the service was the same as International Women's Day, a global date celebrating the achievements of women, which was each for equal.

All readings and songs were written or composed by women and members of the group read passages and prayers.

Merle Muswell, a member of the Rosh Chodesh Group and an Ask Me ambassador for Jewish Womens Aid, said: 'It was an interesting and inspiring service. East London and Essex Liberal Synagogue are blessed with such learned and inspirational female lay leaders.'

