Published: 6:06 PM May 4, 2021

The body of a woman has been found in Little Heath today (May 4). - Credit: Met Police

A woman's body has been found in Chadwell Heath this afternoon (May 4).

Police were called shortly before 2pm to reports of the body, which was found near Little Heath.

Officers are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing, the Met Police confirmed.

A number of road closures are in place.