Published: 1:18 PM September 30, 2021

Alexandra, 41, has been reported missing from Woodford. - Credit: MPS

Police are appealing for help to find a woman reported missing from Woodford.

Redbridge officers say the 41-year-old, who they have named only as Alexandra, was last seen wearing blue leggings, a khaki long-sleeve t-shirt and blue trainers.

She was reported missing yesterday (Wednesday, September 29).

Anyone with information is asked to called 101, quoting reference number CAD8562/29Sep.