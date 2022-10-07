Woman in serious condition after car collides with six parked vehicles

A woman is in a serious condition after a car collided with multiple parked vehicles in Barkingside.

Three people were taken to hospital after the collision, in Horns Road, which police were called to just after 0.45am today (October 7).

Emergency services arrived and found a car had collided with six parked vehicles, the Met Police said.

A spokesperson confirmed no arrests have been made, adding: "Three people were taken to hospital.

"Two men had their injuries assessed as non life-threatening or life-changing. One woman remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dash cam or doorbell footage of the incident or events leading up to it, is asked to call police on 101 referencing CAD 293/7 Oct.

People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.