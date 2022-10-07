News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Woman in serious condition after car collides with six parked vehicles

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 4:03 PM October 7, 2022
A severely-damaged car after the Horns Road collision

A severely-damaged car after the Horns Road collision - Credit: Simon Atterbury

A woman is in a serious condition after a car collided with multiple parked vehicles in Barkingside.

Three people were taken to hospital after the collision, in Horns Road, which police were called to just after 0.45am today (October 7).

Emergency services arrived and found a car had collided with six parked vehicles, the Met Police said.

A spokesperson confirmed no arrests have been made, adding: "Three people were taken to hospital.

"Two men had their injuries assessed as non life-threatening or life-changing. One woman remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dash cam or doorbell footage of the incident or events leading up to it, is asked to call police on 101 referencing CAD 293/7 Oct.

People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

Barkingside News
Ilford News
Redbridge News

Don't Miss

Aldi in Norfolk is donting its surplus food to charity. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Aleksandra Markowska

Wanstead woman's death 'completely avoidable', partner tells inquest

Josh Mellor, LDRS

Logo Icon
Polio survivor Mahfuz Rahman

Parents urged to get their children the polio jab after samples found

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
xxx_rarecoins_royalmint_sep22

Revealed: The rare 50ps that you might be carrying

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon