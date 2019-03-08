Search

Woman in 'critical condition' after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

PUBLISHED: 00:20 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 00:20 12 August 2019

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Archant

A woman remains in a "critical condition" after an incident in Gants Hill yesterday.

Police were called to Woodford Avenue, at 7.10pm on Sunday, August 11, to reports of "motorcycle in collision with a female pedestrian".

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "The woman, no further details, was taken hospital for treatment.

"She remains in a critical condition.

"The rider of the motorcycle, a man - no further details - was also taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

Police taped off the Woodford Avenue exit from Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena CrusePolice taped off the Woodford Avenue exit from Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

"His condition is not life-threatening."

You may also want to watch:

An air ambulance landed in nearby Clayhall Park, Longwood Gardens, Clayhall, to offer assistance to responders dealing with the incident.

Deputy council leader, Councillor Kam Rai, happened to be in the park with his dog at the same time and praised the emergency services quick response.

Police went to the scene. Picture: Ellena CrusePolice went to the scene. Picture: Ellena Cruse

"Thank you London Air Ambulance for assisting local emergency services at an accident in Gants Hill," he tweeted.

"Amazed at the skills of the pilots who said they can land in a space not much more than a tennis court."

The Woodford Avenue junction of Gants Hill Roundabout was cordoned off to traffic while police photographed the scene.

No arrests had been made and inquiries into the circumstance "remain ongoing".

It landed in Clayhall Park. Picture: Ellena CruseIt landed in Clayhall Park. Picture: Ellena Cruse

