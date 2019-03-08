Woman in 'critical condition' after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse Archant

A woman remains in a "critical condition" after an incident in Gants Hill yesterday.

Police were called to Woodford Avenue, at 7.10pm on Sunday, August 11, to reports of "motorcycle in collision with a female pedestrian".

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "The woman, no further details, was taken hospital for treatment.

"She remains in a critical condition.

"The rider of the motorcycle, a man - no further details - was also taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

Police taped off the Woodford Avenue exit from Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse Police taped off the Woodford Avenue exit from Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

"His condition is not life-threatening."

An air ambulance landed in nearby Clayhall Park, Longwood Gardens, Clayhall, to offer assistance to responders dealing with the incident.

Deputy council leader, Councillor Kam Rai, happened to be in the park with his dog at the same time and praised the emergency services quick response.

Police went to the scene. Picture: Ellena Cruse Police went to the scene. Picture: Ellena Cruse

"Thank you London Air Ambulance for assisting local emergency services at an accident in Gants Hill," he tweeted.

"Amazed at the skills of the pilots who said they can land in a space not much more than a tennis court."

The Woodford Avenue junction of Gants Hill Roundabout was cordoned off to traffic while police photographed the scene.

No arrests had been made and inquiries into the circumstance "remain ongoing".