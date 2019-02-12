Woman bitten on face and sexually assaulted in Ilford town centre

The woman was walking away from the Clements Road car park in Ilford when she was attacked on February 17. Photo: Ken Mears Archant

A woman was reportedly bitten on the face after being sexually assaulted in Ilford.

Police were called to reports of an assault near Clements Road car park in the town centre at about 12.15am on Sunday, February 17.

A Met Police spokesman said: “It is believed a woman in her 20s was walking away from the car park down an alleyway when she was followed by a man who asked her where she was going.

“He then sexually assaulted her and bit her on the face before fleeing the scene.”

Investigations continue and no arrests have been made.