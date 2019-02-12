Woman bitten on face and sexually assaulted in Ilford town centre
PUBLISHED: 09:47 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 25 February 2019
A woman was reportedly bitten on the face after being sexually assaulted in Ilford.
Police were called to reports of an assault near Clements Road car park in the town centre at about 12.15am on Sunday, February 17.
A Met Police spokesman said: “It is believed a woman in her 20s was walking away from the car park down an alleyway when she was followed by a man who asked her where she was going.
“He then sexually assaulted her and bit her on the face before fleeing the scene.”
Investigations continue and no arrests have been made.