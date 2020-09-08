Pupils at Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School enjoy positive return to the classroom

L-R: Returning Year 1 pupil Dahlia Gonshaw, pictured with her cousin Mya Konzon who is in Year 2 at the Ilford School. Completing the picture is new reception pupil Raphael Konzon. Picture: Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School Archant

The pupils at Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School have enjoyed a positive return to the classroom.

Year 2 pupils Eden Birt and Jacob Farrugia, pictured alongside new reception pupil Zachariah Farrugia. Picture: Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School Year 2 pupils Eden Birt and Jacob Farrugia, pictured alongside new reception pupil Zachariah Farrugia. Picture: Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School

Last week was the first time in months that all pupils were back on site, with Jewish studies lead Deborah Harris saying they were “excited” to return.

While a full school is a recent development, some children have been allowed to attend throughout the pandemic.

The school’s doors remained open during lockdown for the children of key workers, and on June 1 pupils from reception and Years 1 and 6 were invited to return.

This was the position until last week, when all 250-plus pupils — from nursery to Year 6 — returned to the school’s King Solomon High School campus in Forest Road, Barkingside.

The school was given a Good rating by Ofsted at its most recent inspection in December 2016.