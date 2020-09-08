Pupils at Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School enjoy positive return to the classroom
PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 September 2020
Archant
The pupils at Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School have enjoyed a positive return to the classroom.
Last week was the first time in months that all pupils were back on site, with Jewish studies lead Deborah Harris saying they were “excited” to return.
You may also want to watch:
While a full school is a recent development, some children have been allowed to attend throughout the pandemic.
The school’s doors remained open during lockdown for the children of key workers, and on June 1 pupils from reception and Years 1 and 6 were invited to return.
This was the position until last week, when all 250-plus pupils — from nursery to Year 6 — returned to the school’s King Solomon High School campus in Forest Road, Barkingside.
The school was given a Good rating by Ofsted at its most recent inspection in December 2016.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.