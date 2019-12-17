Search

Advanced search

Ilford Jewish primary school boasts best ever SATs results

PUBLISHED: 15:15 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:16 17 December 2019

Year 6 students from WIJPS achieved their best ever SATs results. Picture: Wohl Ilford

Year 6 students from WIJPS achieved their best ever SATs results. Picture: Wohl Ilford

Archant

Pupils from a Barkingside Jewish primary school achieved their best ever SATs results with some of the highest results in the borough.

Year 6 students from Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School (WIJPS), in Forest Road, achieved high marks, ranked sixth compared to all schools in Redbridge according to National SATs results published this week.

You may also want to watch:

The school also achieved a joint second place for pupils who demonstrated an ability to use and apply their knowledge and understanding above their years.

Head teacher Andrea Elliker said: "We are extremely proud of our year 6's achievements and congratulate our staff in their accomplishment of such outstanding results this year.

"We hope they are all delighted and continue to reap the rewards of their extremely hard work over the past year."​

With an 84.8pc pass rate for all three key areas of assessment combined (reading, writing and maths), WIJPS's pupils overall results are 20pc above the national average and 12pc above the average for all schools across Redbridge.

Most Read

Ilford pub closed due to ‘pest problem’

The Great Spoon of Ilford has been closed due to a pest problem. Picture: Google

Ilford’s new art gallery is officially open

Space Studios Ilford opening. Saturday December 7, 2019. Picture: David Mirzoeff

‘It’s time to move on’: Former Ilford MP Mike Gapes thanks constituents for 27 years of support

Mike Gapes was MP for Ilford South for 27 years. Picture: Ken Mears

Chadwell Heath venue submits another planning application despite facing closure this week

Mayfair Venue. Photo: CHSRA

‘They killed her’: Hospital apologises after giving Woodford Green woman ‘toxic’ overdose of unapproved drug

Yvonne Hewitt and her husband Owen. Picture: Osbornes Law

Most Read

Ilford pub closed due to ‘pest problem’

The Great Spoon of Ilford has been closed due to a pest problem. Picture: Google

Ilford’s new art gallery is officially open

Space Studios Ilford opening. Saturday December 7, 2019. Picture: David Mirzoeff

‘It’s time to move on’: Former Ilford MP Mike Gapes thanks constituents for 27 years of support

Mike Gapes was MP for Ilford South for 27 years. Picture: Ken Mears

Chadwell Heath venue submits another planning application despite facing closure this week

Mayfair Venue. Photo: CHSRA

‘They killed her’: Hospital apologises after giving Woodford Green woman ‘toxic’ overdose of unapproved drug

Yvonne Hewitt and her husband Owen. Picture: Osbornes Law

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woodford coach Redfern regrets missed opportunities in defeat to Shelford

Woodford in action against Harpenden earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

VAR farce denied West Ham’s Antonio his crowning glory

Referee Martin Atkinson (centre) talks to West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) after his goal is disallowed during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Eton Manor director Farrell praises defence for win over high-flying Colchester

Eton Manor in action against Colchester. Picture: Martin Pearl

Wright insists Edinburgh would have been proud of O’s fight in Bradford City battle

Orient's Josh Wright and Bradford rival Aramide Oteh (pic Simon O'Connor)

Ilford Jewish primary school boasts best ever SATs results

Year 6 students from WIJPS achieved their best ever SATs results. Picture: Wohl Ilford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists