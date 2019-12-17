Ilford Jewish primary school boasts best ever SATs results

Pupils from a Barkingside Jewish primary school achieved their best ever SATs results with some of the highest results in the borough.

Year 6 students from Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School (WIJPS), in Forest Road, achieved high marks, ranked sixth compared to all schools in Redbridge according to National SATs results published this week.

The school also achieved a joint second place for pupils who demonstrated an ability to use and apply their knowledge and understanding above their years.

Head teacher Andrea Elliker said: "We are extremely proud of our year 6's achievements and congratulate our staff in their accomplishment of such outstanding results this year.

"We hope they are all delighted and continue to reap the rewards of their extremely hard work over the past year."​

With an 84.8pc pass rate for all three key areas of assessment combined (reading, writing and maths), WIJPS's pupils overall results are 20pc above the national average and 12pc above the average for all schools across Redbridge.