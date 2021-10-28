News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Ilford primary school pupils make homeless centre food donation

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 7:00 AM October 28, 2021   
Winston Way Academy pupils with the food donations for the Welcome Centre

Winston Way Academy pupils with the food donations for the Welcome Centre - Credit: Winston Way Academy

Pupils at an Ilford primary school have visited a local homeless shelter to drop off a large donation of food.  

Inspired by October’s harvest festival and World Food Day, pupils, staff and parents at Winston Way Academy collected cans and various dried goods for the Welcome Centre. 

Food is delivered to the homeless centre by pupils and staff from Winston Way Academy

Food is delivered to the homeless centre by pupils and staff from Winston Way Academy - Credit: Winston Way Academy

Children involved in the school council joined teachers to deliver the items to the centre in St Marys Road, where they will be distributed in the community. 

The charitable effort is part of a wider drive to raise pupils’ awareness of homelessness in the local area. 

Helen Penner, principal at Winston Way Academy, thanked everyone who contributed and said developing “socially responsible young people” was one of the school’s aims. 

You may also want to watch:

She added: “Given the difficulties we have all faced over the last 18 months, it’s incredibly important now more than ever that we give back to our local community as much as we can.”

Most Read

  1. 1 East London police officer charged with rape
  2. 2 ‘Game-changing’ kebab chain to open Barkingside branch
  3. 3 Liverpool Street to Shenfield line suspended as person hit by train
  1. 4 South Woodford curry house named best in the nation
  2. 5 Childhood sweethearts to open 'Brick Lane-style' deli in Barkingside
  3. 6 Roof damaged in Seven Kings house fire
  4. 7 Opera star Jonathan Antoine to return to the stage ahead of US tour
  5. 8 More strike action planned in Newbury Park school dispute
  6. 9 Redbridge ranked second most hygienic London borough for nightlife
  7. 10 Nine in ten Redbridge women report being subject to street harassment
Homelessness
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Michael Dyson, 44, was sacked in November last year after bailiffs turned up to his workplace

Redbridge Council

Ex-council staff sacked over bailiffs loses unfair dismissal claim

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person
Charter Avenue in Ilford

Knife Crime

Thirteen-year-old boy attacked in Ilford

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Charter Avenue in Ilford

Metropolitan Police

'Like prisoners in our home': Parents of attacked 13-year-old speak out

Daniel Gayne

person
Lokkum Bar and Grill in South Woodford

Food and Drink

Restaurant apologises after allegations of verbal abuse between staff

Daniel Gayne

person