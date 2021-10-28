Ilford primary school pupils make homeless centre food donation

Published: 7:00 AM October 28, 2021

Winston Way Academy pupils with the food donations for the Welcome Centre - Credit: Winston Way Academy

Pupils at an Ilford primary school have visited a local homeless shelter to drop off a large donation of food.

Inspired by October’s harvest festival and World Food Day, pupils, staff and parents at Winston Way Academy collected cans and various dried goods for the Welcome Centre.

Food is delivered to the homeless centre by pupils and staff from Winston Way Academy - Credit: Winston Way Academy

Children involved in the school council joined teachers to deliver the items to the centre in St Marys Road, where they will be distributed in the community.

The charitable effort is part of a wider drive to raise pupils’ awareness of homelessness in the local area.

Helen Penner, principal at Winston Way Academy, thanked everyone who contributed and said developing “socially responsible young people” was one of the school’s aims.

You may also want to watch:

She added: “Given the difficulties we have all faced over the last 18 months, it’s incredibly important now more than ever that we give back to our local community as much as we can.”