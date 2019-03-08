Winston Way Academy Ilford pupils shine in opera performance at Olympic Park

Winston Way Academy pupils take to the stage at Copper Box Arena for a performance of Carmen. Picture: James Bellorini Archant

Pupils from Winston Way Academy took to the stage at the Copper Box Arena in Stratford on Thursday (June 27) to perform in a production of Carmen alongside their peers from United Learning's national group of schools.

The students joined hundreds of others for a performance of the Choice of Don Jose from Bizet's Carmen at the Olympic Park.

Their performance is the culmination of a year's partnership between United Learning, of which Winston Way Academy is a part, the Royal Opera House, The Voices Foundation and the English Pocket Opera Company.

Chrisma Mittee from Winston Way Academy said: "It's been lovely to be part of the Carmen project. Since our school joined United Learning, it's the first big group event we've attended so it has been great getting to meet all the other children and staff today."

Catherine Barker, head of music and performing arts at United Learning, said: "Congratulations to all the pupils who sang and performed magnificently and thank you to our fantastic staff for throwing themselves into this ambitious project with such enthusiasm."