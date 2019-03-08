Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Winston Way Academy Ilford pupils shine in opera performance at Olympic Park

PUBLISHED: 10:33 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 01 July 2019

Winston Way Academy pupils take to the stage at Copper Box Arena for a performance of Carmen. Picture: James Bellorini

Winston Way Academy pupils take to the stage at Copper Box Arena for a performance of Carmen. Picture: James Bellorini

Archant

Pupils from Winston Way Academy took to the stage at the Copper Box Arena in Stratford on Thursday (June 27) to perform in a production of Carmen alongside their peers from United Learning's national group of schools.

The students joined hundreds of others for a performance of the Choice of Don Jose from Bizet's Carmen at the Olympic Park.

You may also want to watch:

Their performance is the culmination of a year's partnership between United Learning, of which Winston Way Academy is a part, the Royal Opera House, The Voices Foundation and the English Pocket Opera Company.

Chrisma Mittee from Winston Way Academy said: "It's been lovely to be part of the Carmen project. Since our school joined United Learning, it's the first big group event we've attended so it has been great getting to meet all the other children and staff today."

Catherine Barker, head of music and performing arts at United Learning, said: "Congratulations to all the pupils who sang and performed magnificently and thank you to our fantastic staff for throwing themselves into this ambitious project with such enthusiasm."

Most Read

Ilford shooting: 19-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot injury

Police were called to reports that shots were fired in Loxford Lane, Ilford on Friday, June 28. Picture: Google Maps

Recorder letters: Kenneth More Theatre and the elderly in summer

Redbridge Council plans to replace the Kenneth More Theatre with a new bigger theatre. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

Patient satisfaction falls at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust

Patient satisfaction has fallen at BHRUT in the last year. Picture: BHRUT

The changing face of Barkingside - Part Two

Barkingside High Street as you'll find it in 2019. Picture: David Martin

Music festival that four people were stabbed at last year returns to Hainault

One man who was knifed sustained life-changing injuries at the event last year. Picture: Paul Bennett

Most Read

Ilford shooting: 19-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot injury

Police were called to reports that shots were fired in Loxford Lane, Ilford on Friday, June 28. Picture: Google Maps

Recorder letters: Kenneth More Theatre and the elderly in summer

Redbridge Council plans to replace the Kenneth More Theatre with a new bigger theatre. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

Patient satisfaction falls at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust

Patient satisfaction has fallen at BHRUT in the last year. Picture: BHRUT

The changing face of Barkingside - Part Two

Barkingside High Street as you'll find it in 2019. Picture: David Martin

Music festival that four people were stabbed at last year returns to Hainault

One man who was knifed sustained life-changing injuries at the event last year. Picture: Paul Bennett

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers Wood looking forward to the challenge of the National League

Dagenham & Redbridge new signing Will Wood (Pic: Daggers)

Winston Way Academy Ilford pupils shine in opera performance at Olympic Park

Winston Way Academy pupils take to the stage at Copper Box Arena for a performance of Carmen. Picture: James Bellorini

Patient satisfaction falls at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust

Patient satisfaction has fallen at BHRUT in the last year. Picture: BHRUT

Cricket: Essex dominate first day against Notts

Peter Siddle of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Samit Patel during Nottinghamshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Trent Bridge on 30th June 2019

FIH Pro League: GB 3 Netherlands 5

GB's Phil Roper in action against the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League third-place play-off (pic Frank Uijlenbroek)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists