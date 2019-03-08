Search

Mayor’s Community Awards winners – the people who make Redbridge great

PUBLISHED: 12:09 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 18 March 2019

Tilly and Jenny Hopps, winners of the contribution in support of young people award. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Tilly and Jenny Hopps, winners of the contribution in support of young people award. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Outstanding members of the community who represent the best of Redbridge were honoured at the Mayor’s Community Awards at Redbridge Town Hall on Thursday, March 14.

Kayleigh Trainor was joint winner of the contribution in support of young people award. Photo: Ellie HoskinsKayleigh Trainor was joint winner of the contribution in support of young people award. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Mayor Cllr Debbie Kaur-Thiara said: “Very often those making a difference to their local community remain anonymous but giving these awards we aim to celebrate and recognise the invaulable work that our local people, groups, organisations and businesses do to make Redbridge great.”

The night was hosted by the borough’s ITV Gladiators champion Weininger Irwin.

And the winners are...

Contribution in support of young people - joint winners Kayleigh Trainor and Tilly and Jenny Hopps (individual) and Redbridge Welfare Association (organisation)

Redbridge Welfare Association won the contribution in support of young people organisation award. Photo: Ellie HoskinsRedbridge Welfare Association won the contribution in support of young people organisation award. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Kayleigh, of South Woodford, is a geography teacher at Burnt Mill Academy and was nominated as “an amazing role model to young people” who helps students with their sixth form, university and job applications, does charity work and “acts as a mother, sister, teacher and friend”.

Tilly is a brave four-year-old who has a rare form of cancer and as thanks for her treatment at Whipps Cross Hospital, she and her mum Jenny raised more than £12,000 from the Wanstead community towards a new chemo cubicle and toys for the children.

Redbridge Welfare Association aims to meet the linguistic, emotional, social and practical needs of those who are at disadvantage. It runs weekly football and badminton as well as exercise sessions.

Best business contribution to the community - Gracy Metilda (individual) and Belgrave News (organisation)

Gracy Metilda was winner of the best business contribution to the community award. Photo: Ellie HoskinsGracy Metilda was winner of the best business contribution to the community award. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Gracy is the CEO of Chosen Care, a home care provider helping people in need of support to live their lives independently.

Bhupendra Patel runs Belgrave News and was nominated by a customer who said Mr Patel had persuaded him to stop smoking and drinking, which led to him taking up university studies, gaining a degree and working for the Citizens Advice Bureau. The man said Mr Patel’s advice had transformed him.

Community/neighbourhood champion - Eddie Drayton (individual) and Taskin Huseyin, PTC Sports (organisation)

Eddie, of Seven Kings, is a founder member and trustee of the play park in Charter Avenue. He maintains it by gardening and litter-picking and encourages the young people who use it to take ownership of it, to the extent they manage their own games teams, teaching them responsibility.

Weininger Irwin hosted the awards night at Redbridge Town Hall. Photo: Ellie HoskinsWeininger Irwin hosted the awards night at Redbridge Town Hall. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Taskin owns PTC Sports and has run sport and fitness sessions for young people in schools and throughout the community for many years. He promoted free fitness sessions for girls and runs a multi-sports holiday club. Some youngsters he has worked with have gone on to university to become sports coaches.

Makiing a greener Redbridge - Gill James

Gill, of Wanstead, has been a key figure in the community for many decades. She works with the Wren wildlife and conservation group, and Friends of Wanstead Parklands. She organises practical work on Wanstead Park anf Wanstead Flats, clearing up areas to make them more welcoming. She also organises many events in the pak, including history talks, music events, fundraisers, afternoon teas and activities for children.

Caring for others - Kiranjit Mann (individual) and Oak Tree Medical Centre (organisation)

Taskin Huseyin won the community/neighbourhood champion award for organisations for his company PTC Sports. Photo: Ellie HoskinsTaskin Huseyin won the community/neighbourhood champion award for organisations for his company PTC Sports. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Kiranjit, of Goodmayes, volunteers with the Sikh Empowerment Voluntary Association. She bakes treats late into the night for the homeless. She raises money, collects donations and hands them out.

Dr Aynkaran Kanagasundrem is the lead doctor at the Oak Tree Medical Centre in Seven Kings. The centre provides medical care for the homeless. His nomination for the award said: “Anyone I have spoken to about Dr Sundrem has only good to say and I have spoken to hundreds as I have been at the practice for 26 years.”

Creating a safer Redbridge - Shamik Ghosh

Shamik, of Redbridge, is a neighbourhood champion, raising the community’s isues and geting resolution from politicians, police, council and other agencies. He led a campaign to improve road safety with speed tables or pedestrian crossings; led a campaign to improve street lighting, especially in an alleyway leading to Redbridge Primary School; he is chariman of Clayhall Ward Panel working with the police and community to tackle crime, and led a successful campaign to get evening/night shifts for the local police team.

Eddie Drayton, winner of the community/neighbourhood champion individual award. Photo: Ellie HoskinsEddie Drayton, winner of the community/neighbourhood champion individual award. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Gill James won the making a greener redbridge award. Photo: Ellie HoskinsGill James won the making a greener redbridge award. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Dr Aynkaran Kanagasundrem won the caring for others award on behalf of Oak Tree Medical Centre. Photo: Ellie HoskinsDr Aynkaran Kanagasundrem won the caring for others award on behalf of Oak Tree Medical Centre. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Shamik Ghosh receives his award for creating a safer Redbridge. Photo: Ellie HoskinsShamik Ghosh receives his award for creating a safer Redbridge. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Barkingside pub, The Chequers, has officially reopened

The shutters have come off the pub. Photo: Ken Mears

Global Recycling Day: Does your east London borough meet the city’s and EU targets for recycling rates?

The Global Recycling Foundation has announced that Global Recycling Day on March 18 will feature a recycling into the future theme. Photo: PA

Recorder letters: Hainault parks, NHS beds, larger mosque, markets, road humps, KGH and flight paths

Mock-up plans for temporary accomodation for 30 families in Brocket Way, Hainault. Photo: JDA Architects

Redbridge mosques warned to be alert after New Zealand terror attack

Police block the road near the shooting at a mosque in Linwood, Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Multiple people were killed during shootings at two mosques full of people attending Friday prayers. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

