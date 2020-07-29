Search

Redbridge Primary School student wins ‘take your litter home’ poster competition

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 July 2020

Eight-year-old Iris Wan from Redbridge Primary School has won the ‘Clean Up Your Park, Take Your Litter Home’ poster competition organised by charity Vision alongside Redbridge Council. Picture: Sandy Wongle

Eight-year-old Iris Wan from Redbridge Primary School has won the ‘Clean Up Your Park, Take Your Litter Home’ poster competition organised by charity Vision alongside Redbridge Council. Picture: Sandy Wongle

A Redbridge Primary School pupil has won a poster competition designed to encourage people not to litter.

Iris' brother Aidan, 10, was announced as one of two runners-up in the ‘Clean Up Your Park, Take Your Litter Home’ poster competition. Picture: Sandy WongleIris' brother Aidan, 10, was announced as one of two runners-up in the ‘Clean Up Your Park, Take Your Litter Home’ poster competition. Picture: Sandy Wongle

Iris Wan’s creation was declared the best of 70 entries; judges were impressed by the eight-year-old’s ‘if the bin is full, take your litter home with you’ message.

The competition was created by Redbridge Council and charity Vision following a litter surge in the borough due to warm weather.

They chose to enlist the help of the younger generation to put across the importance of not littering, with the popularity of the contest reflected in the number of entries.

Iris’ poster will feature on local display boards and in the council’s Redbridge Life magazine.

One of two runners-up was Iris’ brother Aidan, whose effort proved that artistic talent runs in the family.

The 10-year-old, also of Redbridge Primary, came second alongside 11-year-old Eakaspal Kohli from Eastcourt Independent School.

The runners-up posters will feature in the council’s social media campaign.

When asked about their favourite park, all three children gave a different answer.

Iris likes Clayhall Park for its playground; Valentines Park is Aidan’s favourite, and Eakaspal loves Fairlop Waters.

