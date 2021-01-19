Wanstead wine expert launches new shop
- Credit: Matt Day
An award-winning wine expert who has travelled the world to find the best small producers has opened a new wine shop in Wanstead.
Matt Day has worked in wine for his entire professional life buying for an entrepreneur with a £20m wine collection, writing about wine for various publications and tutoring for the wine academy.
He decided to open Daygustation Wines after seeing Covid wipe out all his work overnight.
Matt has lived in the area for the past nine years and always wondered why there wasn't an independent wine shop in Wanstead.
He said: "My aim is to create a friendly local shop with wines for every budget. I want to offer genuine expertise, not pretentiousness."
The shop sells cheeses and deli items and has organic wines on tap which are purchased in refillable and reusable bottles.
Once restrictions lift the shop also has a couple of barrels outside for people to drink and have cheese and nibbles at.
