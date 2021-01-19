News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Wanstead wine expert launches new shop

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 4:00 PM January 19, 2021   
Wine expert Matt Day has launched independent shop Daygustation Wines in Wanstead. 

Wine expert Matt Day has launched independent shop Daygustation Wines in Wanstead. - Credit: Matt Day

An award-winning wine expert who has travelled the world to find the best small producers has opened a new wine shop in Wanstead.

Matt Day has worked in wine for his entire professional life buying for an entrepreneur with a £20m wine collection, writing about wine for various publications and tutoring for the wine academy.

He decided to open Daygustation Wines after seeing Covid wipe out all his work overnight.

Daygustation Wines

Matt has worked in wine his entire life and decided to open the shop after Covid wiped out all his work overnight - Credit: Matt Day

Matt has lived in the area for the past nine years and always wondered why there wasn't an independent wine shop in Wanstead.

He said: "My aim is to create a friendly local shop with wines for every budget. I want to offer genuine expertise, not pretentiousness."

 The shop sells cheeses and deli items and has organic wines on tap which are purchased in refillable and reusable bottles.

You may also want to watch:

Once restrictions lift the shop also has a couple of barrels outside for people to drink and have cheese and nibbles at.

Most Read

  1. 1 Safeguarding concerns at 'outstanding' Atam Academy in Chadwell Heath
  2. 2 Have you seen this 52-year-old man missing from Ilford?
  3. 3 Derelict pavilion in Goodmayes Park destroyed by fire
  1. 4 Growing public support for tougher pet theft sentences
  2. 5 Police and council join forces to help raise Covid awareness
  3. 6 Have you seen this 17-year-old missing from Ilford?
  4. 7 Welcome to Chadwell Heath Spartans, a true family football club
  5. 8 Double murder accused remanded in custody over ‘brutal’ stabbings
  6. 9 Former councillor jailed for electoral fraud said he wanted to help people
  7. 10 Royal Mail lists six Redbridge postcodes hit by Covid postal delays
People
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Consultation on proposed controlled parking zones to begin

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon

Double murder charge over stabbings, as police name victims

Tom Ambrose

person

Coronavirus

Two in five people in Redbridge may have had Covid, data shows

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Video

Double murder arrest as dramatic footage shows police detaining woman

Tom Ambrose

person
Comments powered by Disqus