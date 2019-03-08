Search

Ilford house fire: Young girl rescued by firefighters, says neighbour

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 October 2019

A house in Windsor Road has been badly damaged by a fire. Picture: Mike Cox

A house in Windsor Road has been badly damaged by a fire. Picture: Mike Cox

Archant

A man has said firefighters came through his garden and rescued a small girl from a next door house fire in Ilford.

Dad-of-two Ahsan Latif told the Recorder that his family had to evacuate their home as fire crews tackled the blaze at a terraced house in Windsor Road last night (Wednesday, October 23).

Ahsan said he got home from work between 9pm and 9.30pm, after the fire next door had been brought under control.

He has lived on Windsor Road since 2011 and is there with his wife and two children, a boy and girl.

"My family called me to say there was a fire", he said.

"The firefighters rescued a small girl from the house [next door]. They went in through my garden.

"It has been quite traumatic and shocking for us."

Another neighbour, Nisha Parthipan, said a man in his late 40s lives in the property where the fire happened.

She described the windows "blasting" and said a firefighter helped her mother, who is in her late 60s.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called out to the fire at 7.20pm on Wednesday.

Crews had got the fire under control shortly after 8.15pm.

An LFB spokesman said: "Part of the ground and first floors of a terraced house were damaged by the fire. One man left the property before the arrival of the brigade.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

'We will disrupt them': Two Ilford brothels shut down after raids by council and police officers

High enforcement visibility in Ilford Lane has led to an increase in pop-up brothels in the area, police said. Picture: Met Police

Serial Woodford Green burglar who went on £1.2million crime spree targeting Lord Sugar's Chigwell house ordered to pay back £295,000

He fled to Spain but was arrested under a European Arrest Warrant. Picture: Essex Police

Labour's Ilford South selection shortlist announced

The shortlist for Labour's Ilford South selection has been announced. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA

Ilford businessman wins 'disruptive entrepreneur' accolade

Ilford businessman Deepak Tailor was named ‘Disruptive Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the London Asian Business Awards. Picture: Deepak Tailor

