Fire crews tackle blaze at house in Ilford

One man had left the property before fire crews arrived in Windosr Road, Ilford. Picture: London Fire Brigade Archant

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire in Ilford yesterday (Wednesday, October 23).

Part of the ground and first floors of the terraced house in Windsor Road were damaged by the blaze and one man had left the property before firefighters arrived.

Crews from Ilford and Barking were called at 7.20pm and the fire was under control by 8.16pm.

The cause is under investigation.