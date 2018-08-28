London Mayor fund launched to help residents build their own homes with 250 planned so far in Redbridge

Residents are being encouraged to apply for funding. Photo: Joe Giddens PA Wire/PA Images

The Mayor of London has launched a multi-million pound fund to enable residents to build their own homes.

Sadiq Khan has unveiled a new £38m pot of cash for community-led housing projects, enabling Londoners to apply for a grant or loan to support building, development and delivery of new properties.

Some of the funding will also be allocated to provide financial help for potential costs such as submitting planning applications or design fees.

Organisation Redbridge Citizens will deliver the first cluster of 250 community Land Trust (CLT) homes in the borough.

John Clifton, of Redbridge Citizens housing team and and board member of London CLT, said: “We have played a proud part in campaigning to make sure this fund happens so that it is easier to develop genuinely affordable housing in perpetuity.

“We were in the room when the fund was first announced and pushed for part of it to be ringfenced on an ongoing basis to help with the earlier stages of community-led projects.

“Redbridge Citizens has been working with Redbridge Council’s development company, Redbridge Living, to develop the first cluster of the 250 community land trust homes that this administration has committed to.”

The London Community Housing Fund is expected to unlock 500 community-led homes across the capital by 2023 and increase the number of small builds nationally which has halved in the last 10 years.

A City Hall spokesman said: “The fund has opened for bids, alongside a new prospectus published online by providing guidance for community groups who wish to bid, and advice for Londoners who wish to form such a group.

“Communities wishing to develop their own homes can also contact the London community-led housing hub, for information and advice, funding, and technical support.”

Mr Khan added: “In London, we have become far too reliant on large developers to build new housing.

“We need more homes to be built by councils and by communities themselves – and so I want to support more community-led housing projects that put London residents at the heart of the process.

“We have listened to what community-led housing groups say they need, and in response, this new fund offers practical support and help with development costs that have often held community-led projects back. I urge Londoners interested in developing their own homes to read our new guidance and bid for funding.”

Visit: london.gov.uk/clh