Redbridge Council applies for funding to turn Ilford into a shopping ‘mecca’

Will Ilford ever become a shopping mecca again? Photo: Ken Mears Archant

To combat Ilford town centre getting “eroded” by changing habits and competition from Stratford and Romford, Redbridge Council is applying for a grant to turn it back into a shopping “mecca”.

The Future High Streets Fund, launched in December 2018, aims to support high streets and town centres throughout England and has £675million to give away.

The council’s expression of interest is focussed on Ilford town centre and it submitted a bid on Friday, March 22.

A Redbridge Council spokesman said: “Once east London’s town centre, providing a mecca for shopping for neighbouring boroughs and Essex, Ilford is now seeing its regional appeal eroded through changing shopping habits, the impact exacerbated by stronger retail attraction in Stratford and Romford.

“Furthermore, the anticipated arrival of Crossrail and the rapid growth of Redbridge’s population represent new opportunities for Ilford to redefine its role as a modern metropolitan town centre.”

Council leader, Councillor Jas Athwal, said additional resources from the Future High Streets Fund would represent another important step towards “realising our ambitious vision for Ilford” and transforming the town centre into a liveable and vibrant place.

“Along with our partners and local groups, we will continue to work with a strategic approach and make Ilford great again for our communities,” he added.

If successful with the first stage of the application, shortlisted places will be supported to develop specific project plans and associated business cases.