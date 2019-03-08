Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Redbridge Council applies for funding to turn Ilford into a shopping ‘mecca’

PUBLISHED: 13:51 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 27 March 2019

Will Ilford ever become a shopping mecca again? Photo: Ken Mears

Will Ilford ever become a shopping mecca again? Photo: Ken Mears

Archant

To combat Ilford town centre getting “eroded” by changing habits and competition from Stratford and Romford, Redbridge Council is applying for a grant to turn it back into a shopping “mecca”.

The Future High Streets Fund, launched in December 2018, aims to support high streets and town centres throughout England and has £675million to give away.

The council’s expression of interest is focussed on Ilford town centre and it submitted a bid on Friday, March 22.

A Redbridge Council spokesman said: “Once east London’s town centre, providing a mecca for shopping for neighbouring boroughs and Essex, Ilford is now seeing its regional appeal eroded through changing shopping habits, the impact exacerbated by stronger retail attraction in Stratford and Romford.

“Furthermore, the anticipated arrival of Crossrail and the rapid growth of Redbridge’s population represent new opportunities for Ilford to redefine its role as a modern metropolitan town centre.”

Council leader, Councillor Jas Athwal, said additional resources from the Future High Streets Fund would represent another important step towards “realising our ambitious vision for Ilford” and transforming the town centre into a liveable and vibrant place.

“Along with our partners and local groups, we will continue to work with a strategic approach and make Ilford great again for our communities,” he added.

If successful with the first stage of the application, shortlisted places will be supported to develop specific project plans and associated business cases.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Ultra-low Emission Zone charges date revealed for Redbridge

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout. Photo: Ken Mears

Criminals could be laundering money in Redbridge as 155 properties are owned by offshore companies

Most overseeas properties are owned by companies registered in the British Virgin Islands. Photo: Google Maps

Charity slams Redbridge Council’s proposals to fine people begging in South Woodford and Wanstead

If you beg in Wanstead or South Woodford you may be fined £100 if the plans go through. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Ultra-low Emission Zone charges date revealed for Redbridge

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout. Photo: Ken Mears

Criminals could be laundering money in Redbridge as 155 properties are owned by offshore companies

Most overseeas properties are owned by companies registered in the British Virgin Islands. Photo: Google Maps

Charity slams Redbridge Council’s proposals to fine people begging in South Woodford and Wanstead

If you beg in Wanstead or South Woodford you may be fined £100 if the plans go through. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Children encouraged to sign up for Camp Wild event

The Camp Wild event will take place at Chigwell's Metropolitan Police Sports Club from April 8-18 (pic: Camp Wild)

Taylor accuses Daggers of ‘not caring enough’ after defeat to Dover

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Orient coach Edinburgh pleased to have restricted Fylde’s chances

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Redbridge held to a draw by Hoddesdon Town

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Redbridge Council applies for funding to turn Ilford into a shopping ‘mecca’

Will Ilford ever become a shopping mecca again? Photo: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists