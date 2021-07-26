Ward ceiling collapses and operations cancelled at hospital after flooding

Published: 4:12 PM July 26, 2021

The ceiling of a maternity ward at Whipps Cross has collapsed amid flooding across the region.

About 100 patients were evacuated and operations cancelled at the London hospital after its basement flooded in the severe rainfall last night (July 25).

People were transferred to St Bartholomew’s, Royal London and Homerton hospitals.

A power cut has reportedly continued to affect a whole block of the hospital.

This all comes after staff reported high water levels in the corridors.

A spokesperson for Barts Trust, which operates Whipps Cross, said in a statement: “We cancelled all planned surgery and outpatient appointments for today, and are diverting ambulances while we work hard to clean up affected areas of the hospital.

“We are keeping the situation under constant review and will post updates about services as necessary.

“Meanwhile we cleaned all areas affected by the flooding at Newham Hospital yesterday and its emergency department is now open to people needing emergency care."

They said Barts is working with other hospitals in its group to maintain patient care and has asked the public to check the latest visiting arrangements on its website before setting off.

