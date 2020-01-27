Search

Whipps Cross Hospital staff send food and aid to Philippines families devastated by volcano eruption

PUBLISHED: 08:15 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:15 27 January 2020

Staff from Whipps Cross Hospital sent aid bags to each of the 82 families affected by the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines. Picture: Whipps Cross Hospital

Staff from Whipps Cross Hospital sent aid bags to each of the 82 families affected by the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines. Picture: Whipps Cross Hospital

Staff at Whipps Cross Hospital raised £1,100 and sent much needed food and aid to each family affected by the Taal volanco eruption in the Philippines.

Families in Ibaan Batangas receiving the aid bags. Picture: Whipps Cross HospitalFamilies in Ibaan Batangas receiving the aid bags. Picture: Whipps Cross Hospital

Alma Ocampo, pre-assessment sister at Whipps Cross Hospital, was inspired to help the families recovering from the eruption which took place on January 13 which forced thousands to flee their homes.

With the help of her colleagues she raised £1,100 and sent 82 aid bags, one for each family affected in Ibaan Batangas, containing food and hygiene products on Sunday, January 19.

Alma said: "It is my love and care for the people that motivates me and I feel I have a social responsibility and capability to help the victims of the Taal Volcano eruption."

The bags were full of much needed food and hygiene products. Picture: Whipps Cross HospitalThe bags were full of much needed food and hygiene products. Picture: Whipps Cross Hospital

The families in the Philippines were also provided breakfast and cough and cold medication when they collected the bags that Alma's family provided.

Alma said she would be forever grateful to her colleagues for making the relief effort a big success.

