Whipps Cross Hospital in 'dire need' of redevelopment, Chingford and Woodford Green MP tells Boris Johnson

Iain Duncan Smith has written to Boris Johnson urging him to release funds for the redevelopment of Whipps Cross Hospital. Picture: PA/Daniel Leal-Olivas PA Archive/PA Images

Whipps Cross Hospital must be rebuilt as a matter of "urgency", Iain Duncan Smith, MP for Chingford and Woodford Green, has told prime minister Boris Johnson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Writing to Mr Johnson today (Thursday, September 19), Mr Duncan Smith said: "I understand that you were shown around the hospital by their Chief Executive, Alan Gurney, and Bart's NHS Trust Chief Executive, Alwen Williams, who showed you the facilities and buildings on the site which date back to the early 1900s and are in dire need of replacement and modernisation, and that the matter of rebuilding the hospital was a focal part of your tour," Mr Duncan Smith wrote.

"For several years, throughout my time as an MP, I have been pushing for a redevelopment on the site in order to bring the hospital up to line with modern standards and to improve the care that staff at the hospital are able to provide.

You may also want to watch:

"The hospital has had difficult times, particularly when Tony Blair's Labour government considered plans to close the hospital.

"The whole community campaigned to stop this happening and were successful.

"We are all now campaigning to get the right investment to rebuild the hospital."

He added: "The health secretary and I have previously discussed the government releasing funds in order to cover the costs of the redevelopment, which after seeing the site first hand, you, I hope agree is a matter of urgency."