Search

Advanced search

Whipps Cross Hospital in 'dire need' of redevelopment, Chingford and Woodford Green MP tells Boris Johnson

PUBLISHED: 15:36 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 19 September 2019

Iain Duncan Smith has written to Boris Johnson urging him to release funds for the redevelopment of Whipps Cross Hospital. Picture: PA/Daniel Leal-Olivas

Iain Duncan Smith has written to Boris Johnson urging him to release funds for the redevelopment of Whipps Cross Hospital. Picture: PA/Daniel Leal-Olivas

PA Archive/PA Images

Whipps Cross Hospital must be rebuilt as a matter of "urgency", Iain Duncan Smith, MP for Chingford and Woodford Green, has told prime minister Boris Johnson.

Writing to Mr Johnson today (Thursday, September 19), Mr Duncan Smith said: "I understand that you were shown around the hospital by their Chief Executive, Alan Gurney, and Bart's NHS Trust Chief Executive, Alwen Williams, who showed you the facilities and buildings on the site which date back to the early 1900s and are in dire need of replacement and modernisation, and that the matter of rebuilding the hospital was a focal part of your tour," Mr Duncan Smith wrote.

"For several years, throughout my time as an MP, I have been pushing for a redevelopment on the site in order to bring the hospital up to line with modern standards and to improve the care that staff at the hospital are able to provide.

You may also want to watch:

"The hospital has had difficult times, particularly when Tony Blair's Labour government considered plans to close the hospital.

"The whole community campaigned to stop this happening and were successful.

"We are all now campaigning to get the right investment to rebuild the hospital."

He added: "The health secretary and I have previously discussed the government releasing funds in order to cover the costs of the redevelopment, which after seeing the site first hand, you, I hope agree is a matter of urgency."

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

‘The NHS has been destroyed’: Angry dad confronts prime minister Boris Johnson at Whipps Cross during hospital visit

The father of a young girl expresses his anger over hospital waiting times to prime minister Boris Johnson and the Chief Executive of Whipps Cross University Hospital Alan Gurney during his visit. Picture: PA

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

‘The NHS has been destroyed’: Angry dad confronts prime minister Boris Johnson at Whipps Cross during hospital visit

The father of a young girl expresses his anger over hospital waiting times to prime minister Boris Johnson and the Chief Executive of Whipps Cross University Hospital Alan Gurney during his visit. Picture: PA

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Orient coach reveals injured Angol would have taken penalty against Crewe

Lee Angol celebrates (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Golf: Wanstead win Essex Youth Shield

Wanstead youngsters celebrate winning the Essex Youth Shield

County medals galore for the Ilford squad as they produce at the Pleshey half-marathon

The Ilford medal winners at the county champs

Leyton Orient winger Dennis praises Spurs youngster Marsh

Leyton Orient substitute Louis Dennis tries to win the ball back against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

South Woodford miss out in final flourish as Silverthorn storm to an impressive win

The South Woodford and Silverthorn teams in the Ilford Knockout final
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists