Whipps Cross Hospital in 'dire need' of redevelopment, Chingford and Woodford Green MP tells Boris Johnson
PUBLISHED: 15:36 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 19 September 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
Whipps Cross Hospital must be rebuilt as a matter of "urgency", Iain Duncan Smith, MP for Chingford and Woodford Green, has told prime minister Boris Johnson.
Writing to Mr Johnson today (Thursday, September 19), Mr Duncan Smith said: "I understand that you were shown around the hospital by their Chief Executive, Alan Gurney, and Bart's NHS Trust Chief Executive, Alwen Williams, who showed you the facilities and buildings on the site which date back to the early 1900s and are in dire need of replacement and modernisation, and that the matter of rebuilding the hospital was a focal part of your tour," Mr Duncan Smith wrote.
"For several years, throughout my time as an MP, I have been pushing for a redevelopment on the site in order to bring the hospital up to line with modern standards and to improve the care that staff at the hospital are able to provide.
"The hospital has had difficult times, particularly when Tony Blair's Labour government considered plans to close the hospital.
"The whole community campaigned to stop this happening and were successful.
"We are all now campaigning to get the right investment to rebuild the hospital."
He added: "The health secretary and I have previously discussed the government releasing funds in order to cover the costs of the redevelopment, which after seeing the site first hand, you, I hope agree is a matter of urgency."