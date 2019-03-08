Whipps Cross Hospital doctor struck off for possessing 'vile and disgusting' extreme pornography

Whipps Cross University Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

An obstetrician who worked at Whipps Cross Hospital has been struck off for possessing "vile and disgusting" extreme pornography.

Manish Gupta, who accessed "depraved porn" showing violence against women, as well as videos showing a dog being sexually abused, was banned from the medical register at a disciplinary hearing last month.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS), which listed the area of the incident as Redbridge, heard that Gupta had been viewing pornography since university, and that his fascination with pornography had continued to evolve, with him looking at more and more extreme material.

In 2016, "a large amount, believed to be thousands" of pornographic images and videos were discovered on laptops in Gupta's bedroom.

He was arrested at work in February, 2017, after being reported to the police.

Gupta pleaded guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court in October, 2018, to possessing 14 prohibited images of a child, one video and two photographs showing extreme pornographic violence and one bestiality film.

He was sentenced to a 24-month community order and unpaid work.

The prohibited images of children referred to in the conviction took the form of cartoon animations with the children depicted aged between four and 16.

Paul Williams, on behalf of the General Medical Council, said: "As a doctor, Dr Gupta knew that he held a special position of trust in society, and would also have been aware of support services available to him."

Mr Williams described the images as "vile and disgusting" and "exploitative to both women and animals".

The tribunal determined that the public "would be shocked to learn of the deplorable nature of the images viewed by Gupta, which included violent abuse of women who were clearly experiencing distress, especially given his work in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology".

Gupta was also co-chair of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologist guidelines committee and had contributed to the development of official guidelines on Female Genital Mutilation, the hearing heard.

On behalf of Gupta, Tom Stevens said Gupta accepted he had committed a "terrible crime", but said he came before the tribunal a "changed man".

It was noted that Gupta had taken a number of "substantive actions" since 2017 to address his behaviour.

He told the panel: "I cannot express how sorry and remorseful I am for my actions and my offences and the effect they have had on all the people around me."

But the tribunal concluded that Gupta's conduct was "fundamentally incompatible with continued registration as a doctor".