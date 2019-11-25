Where to buy your Christmas tree in Redbridge

We've rounded up the top places to pick up your Christmas tree in Redbridge. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

It's almost December and that means one thing and one thing only - it's time to pick up your Christmas tree and start decorating.

We've put together a list of places to get your trees, wreaths and decorations.

Redbridge Garden Centre

You can pick up trees ranging in height from 5ft to 18ft at Redbridge Garden Centre, along with decorations, wreaths and gifts from their Christmas shop. They also have potted trees on offer.

Redbridge Garden Centre, Roding Lane North, Woodford Green, IG8 8LZ, open from 9am-6pm Monday-Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.

Webbs Garden Centre

This Goodmayes garden centre has lots of tree sizes on offer, along with a small selection of decorations and festive gifts.

Webbs Garden Centre, 609 Green Lane, Goodmayes, IG3 9RP, open from 8am-6pm Monday-Saturday and 9am-3pm on Sunday.

Forest Road Garden Centre

Trees at this garden centre range in size from a dinky 2ft to a lofty 11ft. They also have potted trees on offer, along with fresh wreaths, lights, decorations and all you need to spice up your home this festive season.

Forest Farm Shop and Garden Centre, Forest Road, Hainault, IG6 3HQ, open from 8.30am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday and 8.30am-2pm on Sunday.

Chigwell Nursery

This family-run nursery is selling trees in lots of sizes, from 4ft to 12ft, along with lots of decorations and lights. They lots of artificial wreaths on offer, as well as fresh wreaths.

Chigwell Nursery, 245 High Road, Chigwell, IG7 5BL, open from 8am-5pm Monday-Saturday and 8.30am-12.30pm on Sunday.

B&Q Newbury Park

Good old B&Q offers a range of pre-lit trees, pre-decorated trees, artificial trees and of course, real trees. They offer easy pop-up trees too and tree skirts and accessories to keep the needles at bay. You can even pick up a Reindeer cactus.

B&Q Newbury Park, 2 Springfield Drive, Ilford, IG2 6QG, open from 7am-9pm Monday-Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.