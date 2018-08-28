Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

‘Living in Sin’: 1930s classic ‘When We Are Married’ comes to Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford

PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 January 2019

Wanstead Players are set to perform When We are Married at the Kenneth More Theatre next month. Photo: Wanstead Players

Wanstead Players are set to perform When We are Married at the Kenneth More Theatre next month. Photo: Wanstead Players

Archant

The story of a trio of Edwardian couples whose lives are turned upside down when a terrible truth is revealed is set to come to Ilford.

Writer J B Priestley’s 1938 classic “When We Are Married” is set to open at the Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, on Thursday, February 7.

Director Peter Wilson said: “Its basic situation is fairly simple.

“Three couples, all now prominent members of local society and civic life, are spending the 25th Anniversary of their wedding together celebrating.

“Then the bombshell falls – they are not legally married.

“They have only been ‘LIVING IN SIN’.

He added: “There may be those who think that something written eighty plus years ago cannot have much to say to a modern audience. I strongly disagree.”

The show runs until February 9.

Buy tickets online at www.kmtheatre.co.uk or by calling 0208 553 4466

The tickets are £11, £10 for concessions and £8 for Club Members paying in advance.

Most Read

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust urged to do more about race discrimination

Figures on race equality in the NHS have been published. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Jailed: Three family members including Chadwell Heath man sent to prison for owning Islamic State propaganda

Ahmed Aweys (left) Asma Aweys (centre) and Abdulaziz Abu Munye (right) have been jailed for possessing Islamic State (IS) propaganda. Photo: Met Police

Jailed: Sham marriage punter from Redbridge who tried to ‘cheat immigration system’

A photo of Ameen Uddin’s sham wedding taken in October 2011 at Newham register office. Photo: Home Office

Hundreds of pupils speak to Holocaust survivor in Barkingside about life at Bergen Belsen and beyond

Lady Zahava Kohn, accompanied by daughter Hephzibah Rudofsky, shared her experience of surviving the Holocaust with more than 200 sixthform students. Photo: Hephzibah Rudofsky

Herbicide linked to cancer used in parks in Redbridge

Valentines Park in Ilford. Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust urged to do more about race discrimination

Figures on race equality in the NHS have been published. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Jailed: Three family members including Chadwell Heath man sent to prison for owning Islamic State propaganda

Ahmed Aweys (left) Asma Aweys (centre) and Abdulaziz Abu Munye (right) have been jailed for possessing Islamic State (IS) propaganda. Photo: Met Police

Jailed: Sham marriage punter from Redbridge who tried to ‘cheat immigration system’

A photo of Ameen Uddin’s sham wedding taken in October 2011 at Newham register office. Photo: Home Office

Hundreds of pupils speak to Holocaust survivor in Barkingside about life at Bergen Belsen and beyond

Lady Zahava Kohn, accompanied by daughter Hephzibah Rudofsky, shared her experience of surviving the Holocaust with more than 200 sixthform students. Photo: Hephzibah Rudofsky

Herbicide linked to cancer used in parks in Redbridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Gazi delighted to win after hectic journey

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi (pic: Tim Edwards).

Aldershot’s Howell pleased to see familiar faces at Daggers

Luke Howell of Aldershot Town and Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O’s boss says Elokobi situation has reached ‘conclusion’

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Is it going to snow in Ilford? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

Snow and ice is expected to hit all across the country in the next few days. Photo: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire/PA Images

Have you spotted crime-fighting dogs on your train in Ilford?

PD Frank and PC Smith. Photo: BTP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists