‘Living in Sin’: 1930s classic ‘When We Are Married’ comes to Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford

Wanstead Players are set to perform When We are Married at the Kenneth More Theatre next month. Photo: Wanstead Players Archant

The story of a trio of Edwardian couples whose lives are turned upside down when a terrible truth is revealed is set to come to Ilford.

Writer J B Priestley’s 1938 classic “When We Are Married” is set to open at the Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, on Thursday, February 7.

Director Peter Wilson said: “Its basic situation is fairly simple.

“Three couples, all now prominent members of local society and civic life, are spending the 25th Anniversary of their wedding together celebrating.

“Then the bombshell falls – they are not legally married.

“They have only been ‘LIVING IN SIN’.

He added: “There may be those who think that something written eighty plus years ago cannot have much to say to a modern audience. I strongly disagree.”

The show runs until February 9.

Buy tickets online at www.kmtheatre.co.uk or by calling 0208 553 4466

The tickets are £11, £10 for concessions and £8 for Club Members paying in advance.