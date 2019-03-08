Search

Advanced search

Chigwell students return from 'extraordinary' trip to Zambia

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 September 2019

A group of 23 students from West Hatch High School in Chigwell have returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Zambia. Picture: West Hatch High School

A group of 23 students from West Hatch High School in Chigwell have returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Zambia. Picture: West Hatch High School

Archant

A group of 23 students from West Hatch High School in Chigwell have returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Zambia.

A group of 23 students from West Hatch High School in Chigwell have returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Zambia. Picture: West Hatch High SchoolA group of 23 students from West Hatch High School in Chigwell have returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Zambia. Picture: West Hatch High School

During the 18-day adventure the students completed a trek along the Bakota Gorge which involved wild beach camping, visiting schools and communities and navigating across wild terrain before setting up and cooking dinner at camp.

Using money that they raised before the trip, the students took part in hours of community work as part of the Mwandi Project.

Working in 28 degree heat they built houses for elderly people.

Claire Huggins, deputy head of house, said: "This was an extremely rewarding aspect of the expedition and provided them with the unique opportunity to immerse themselves within the local community.

A group of 23 students from West Hatch High School in Chigwell have returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Zambia. Picture: West Hatch High SchoolA group of 23 students from West Hatch High School in Chigwell have returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Zambia. Picture: West Hatch High School

"The teachers leading the trip were extremely proud of how the students conducted themselves throughout - tackling challenges and really pushing themselves out of their comfort zone.

"A huge, huge thank you to everyone who made the trip possible. We had an extraordinary summer in Zambia and truly created a lifetime of memories."

A group of 23 students from West Hatch High School in Chigwell have returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Zambia. Picture: West Hatch High SchoolA group of 23 students from West Hatch High School in Chigwell have returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Zambia. Picture: West Hatch High School

A group of 23 students from West Hatch High School in Chigwell have returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Zambia. Picture: West Hatch High SchoolA group of 23 students from West Hatch High School in Chigwell have returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Zambia. Picture: West Hatch High School

A group of 23 students from West Hatch High School in Chigwell have returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Zambia. Picture: West Hatch High SchoolA group of 23 students from West Hatch High School in Chigwell have returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Zambia. Picture: West Hatch High School

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Ilford Exchange

A police cordon is in place after a man fell from height at The Exchange in Ilford. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Redbridge Council doubles free parking on high streets as payments go cashless

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Redbridge Council

Ilford road to be permanently turned into pedestrian street

Its playtime in Ilford. Picture: Dharam Sahdev

Do you know these women? Police release CCTV of pickpockets who targeted pensioner in Ilford

Do you recognise these women? Police are appealing for help from the public. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Ilford Exchange

A police cordon is in place after a man fell from height at The Exchange in Ilford. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Redbridge Council doubles free parking on high streets as payments go cashless

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Redbridge Council

Ilford road to be permanently turned into pedestrian street

Its playtime in Ilford. Picture: Dharam Sahdev

Do you know these women? Police release CCTV of pickpockets who targeted pensioner in Ilford

Do you recognise these women? Police are appealing for help from the public. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Chigwell students return from ‘extraordinary’ trip to Zambia

A group of 23 students from West Hatch High School in Chigwell have returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Zambia. Picture: West Hatch High School

Swimmer sets sights on 10km challenge to raise funds for Ilford homeless project

Karishma Chauhan. Picture: Karishma Chauhan

Cricket: Westley leads Essex to draw at Warwickshire

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 12th September 2019

The East London Football Podcast

Dagenham and Redbridge celebrate. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Motormen boss Wetherall is expecting a tough FA Vase tie away to unknown Clacton

Taylor Tombides of Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists