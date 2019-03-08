Chigwell students return from 'extraordinary' trip to Zambia
PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 September 2019
A group of 23 students from West Hatch High School in Chigwell have returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Zambia.
During the 18-day adventure the students completed a trek along the Bakota Gorge which involved wild beach camping, visiting schools and communities and navigating across wild terrain before setting up and cooking dinner at camp.
Using money that they raised before the trip, the students took part in hours of community work as part of the Mwandi Project.
Working in 28 degree heat they built houses for elderly people.
Claire Huggins, deputy head of house, said: "This was an extremely rewarding aspect of the expedition and provided them with the unique opportunity to immerse themselves within the local community.
"The teachers leading the trip were extremely proud of how the students conducted themselves throughout - tackling challenges and really pushing themselves out of their comfort zone.
"A huge, huge thank you to everyone who made the trip possible. We had an extraordinary summer in Zambia and truly created a lifetime of memories."