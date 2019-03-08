Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

MP 'very concerned' by reports of parking wardens 'preying on pensioners' at Newbury Park retail park

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 August 2019

MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, has written to the store manager at B&Q to express his concerns about reports of parking wardens preying on pensioners who leave the site to visit other shops. Picture: Google

MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, has written to the store manager at B&Q to express his concerns about reports of parking wardens preying on pensioners who leave the site to visit other shops. Picture: Google

Archant

The MP for Ilford North has written to Newbury Park's B&Q following reports that parking attendants are "preying on pensioners" at a retail park by waiting to catch drivers out if they leave the site to visit other shops.

Jos parked in the car park at B&Q and visited a pharmacy on the retail park - he came back and said a man had been waiting in the car and watching him before giving him a ticket for leaving the site. Picture: Jos DurvalJos parked in the car park at B&Q and visited a pharmacy on the retail park - he came back and said a man had been waiting in the car and watching him before giving him a ticket for leaving the site. Picture: Jos Durval

Jos Durval, 72, who has lived in Newbury Park since 1982, claims a man has been waiting in a car and watching customers who visit shops other than B&Q and JD Sports at Horns Road Retail Park and then issues them with a parking ticket.

The text on Jos' ticket says he was fined because he breached parking restrictions by leaving the B&Q car park, which is managed by private parking company, UK Parking Control.

He said: "It's shocking. It's an abuse on elderly drivers. People need to know about this.

"I bought something from B&Q and I then went to the pharmacy nearby to get my prescription medication. I came back and had the ticket.

The text on Jos’ ticket says he was fined because he breached the parking restrictions by leaving the B&Q car park, which is managed by private parking company, UK Parking Control. Picture: Jos DurvalThe text on Jos’ ticket says he was fined because he breached the parking restrictions by leaving the B&Q car park, which is managed by private parking company, UK Parking Control. Picture: Jos Durval

"I'm so furious about this."

Wes Streeting, MP for Ilford North, has now written to the store manager of B&Q, outlining his concerns about the parking charges and arguing that customers who use the three-hour parking spaces at B&Q should be able to visit other shops.

You may also want to watch:

This, he argues, will help reduce emissions and congestion and encourage customers to visit a range of shops to help local businesses.

Mr Streeting said: "I am very concerned by reports that parking attendants are preying on pensioners.

"While I understand the need for appropriate parking enforcement to prevent abuse of B&Q's facility, B&Q exists as part of a community of local businesses in the retail park.

"Visitors should be able to park up and visit other shops.

"Not only would this reduce emissions and congestion by reducing the need to drive a short distance to the car park across the road, it also encourages visitors to visit the range of shops open for business.

"Given the pressures on the retail industry, epitomised by the recent loss of Toys R Us, this would benefit all the local businesses, including B&Q."

B&Q confirmed there had been recent changes to parking restrictions due to car park capacity issues.

A spokeswoman said: "Any queries or concerns in relation to parking should be directed to the landlord and its representatives."

Most Read

Ilford Lane closed as police deal with man on roof

Ilford Lane is closed to traffic and pedestrians as police try to help a man who has been on a roof since 8pm Saturday, August 17. Picture: Google

Man arrested after 18 hours on Ilford Lane roof

The incident happened in Ilford Lane between Howard Road and Kingston Road. Picture: Google

Councillor outraged after porn shot by Wanstead Lake in broad daylight

Woman was caught touching herself on video

Revealed: Number of affordable family homes funded by mayor of London drops 64pc in Redbridge

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been criticising for removing his family-sized housing targets. Picture: Ken Mears

Police find cannabis factory with £1m worth of plants in Goodmayes

More than 1,000 plants were found. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Ilford Lane closed as police deal with man on roof

Ilford Lane is closed to traffic and pedestrians as police try to help a man who has been on a roof since 8pm Saturday, August 17. Picture: Google

Man arrested after 18 hours on Ilford Lane roof

The incident happened in Ilford Lane between Howard Road and Kingston Road. Picture: Google

Councillor outraged after porn shot by Wanstead Lake in broad daylight

Woman was caught touching herself on video

Revealed: Number of affordable family homes funded by mayor of London drops 64pc in Redbridge

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been criticising for removing his family-sized housing targets. Picture: Ken Mears

Police find cannabis factory with £1m worth of plants in Goodmayes

More than 1,000 plants were found. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Our West Ham ratings against Brighton on Saturday

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Individual mistakes proved costly says Redbridge boss

Micky Wetherall, manager of Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Embleton reveals Orient close to new signing

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Harrogate Town boss says a lack of determination cost them at Daggers

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Cricket: Essex ‘pretty happy’ with first day at Kent says Cook

Sam Cook of Essex claims the wicket of Sam Billings during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 18th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists