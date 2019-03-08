MP 'very concerned' by reports of parking wardens 'preying on pensioners' at Newbury Park retail park

MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, has written to the store manager at B&Q to express his concerns about reports of parking wardens preying on pensioners who leave the site to visit other shops. Picture: Google Archant

The MP for Ilford North has written to Newbury Park's B&Q following reports that parking attendants are "preying on pensioners" at a retail park by waiting to catch drivers out if they leave the site to visit other shops.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jos parked in the car park at B&Q and visited a pharmacy on the retail park - he came back and said a man had been waiting in the car and watching him before giving him a ticket for leaving the site. Picture: Jos Durval Jos parked in the car park at B&Q and visited a pharmacy on the retail park - he came back and said a man had been waiting in the car and watching him before giving him a ticket for leaving the site. Picture: Jos Durval

Jos Durval, 72, who has lived in Newbury Park since 1982, claims a man has been waiting in a car and watching customers who visit shops other than B&Q and JD Sports at Horns Road Retail Park and then issues them with a parking ticket.

The text on Jos' ticket says he was fined because he breached parking restrictions by leaving the B&Q car park, which is managed by private parking company, UK Parking Control.

He said: "It's shocking. It's an abuse on elderly drivers. People need to know about this.

"I bought something from B&Q and I then went to the pharmacy nearby to get my prescription medication. I came back and had the ticket.

The text on Jos’ ticket says he was fined because he breached the parking restrictions by leaving the B&Q car park, which is managed by private parking company, UK Parking Control. Picture: Jos Durval The text on Jos’ ticket says he was fined because he breached the parking restrictions by leaving the B&Q car park, which is managed by private parking company, UK Parking Control. Picture: Jos Durval

"I'm so furious about this."

Wes Streeting, MP for Ilford North, has now written to the store manager of B&Q, outlining his concerns about the parking charges and arguing that customers who use the three-hour parking spaces at B&Q should be able to visit other shops.

You may also want to watch:

This, he argues, will help reduce emissions and congestion and encourage customers to visit a range of shops to help local businesses.

Mr Streeting said: "I am very concerned by reports that parking attendants are preying on pensioners.

"While I understand the need for appropriate parking enforcement to prevent abuse of B&Q's facility, B&Q exists as part of a community of local businesses in the retail park.

"Visitors should be able to park up and visit other shops.

"Not only would this reduce emissions and congestion by reducing the need to drive a short distance to the car park across the road, it also encourages visitors to visit the range of shops open for business.

"Given the pressures on the retail industry, epitomised by the recent loss of Toys R Us, this would benefit all the local businesses, including B&Q."

B&Q confirmed there had been recent changes to parking restrictions due to car park capacity issues.

A spokeswoman said: "Any queries or concerns in relation to parking should be directed to the landlord and its representatives."