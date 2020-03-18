Search

Coronavirus: Ilford North MP Wes Streeting sets up database for volunteers during Covid-19 outbreak

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 March 2020

Wes Streeting. Picture: Labour

Wes Streeting. Picture: Labour

Archant

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting has launched a database where people can offer to volunteer to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Streeting, who has represented the constituency since 2015, has set up a page on his website where willing volunteers can register for work “if it becomes necessary during the Covid-19 crisis”.

Ensuring elderly people have sufficient supplies is an example of the voluntary work suggested by the Labour MP.

On his website, Mr Streeting writes: “I know there is deep concern across our community about the spread of Covid-19, but that there are also many people asking how they can help.

You may also want to watch:

“This is not a time to panic, but a time to prepare.

“I am gathering a database of people who may want to be in a position to help with voluntary work that may become necessary.”

The latest figures released by Public Health England show there are 1,950 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK, with 71 deaths.

To register to the database, visit www.wesstreeting.org/covid-19/.

