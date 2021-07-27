News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford MP Wes Streeting is cancer free after successful operation

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:00 PM July 27, 2021    Updated: 12:02 PM July 27, 2021
MP Wes Streeting accuses the government of "dither and delay".

Wes Streeting MP has returned to work after a successful operation and treatment for kidney cancer - Credit: Archant

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting has returned to work cancer-free following a successful operation and treatment. 

The 38-year-old Labour MP said he is “fighting fit” when he announced he would also be returning to the shadow cabinet in his role as shadow child poverty secretary.

In a video message posted to his social media, he said: “I'm really pleased to let you know that I'm back at work, fighting fit and cancer-free.

“I just count my lucky stars really. I've lost a kidney but I've also got rid of the cancer. No chemotherapy, no radiotherapy. I'm just really lucky.

“So, I'm back, back in action here in Ilford North working for my constituents and back in action in Labour’s shadow cabinet too.”

In early March, a scan taken during kidney stone treatment identified a lump on Mr Streeting’s kidney and a month later he was diagnosed with kidney cancer.

He announced on May 14, only a week after his promotion to the shadow cabinet, that he would be stepping back from work for his treatment.

Today, Mr Streeting, a former president of the National Union of Students, thanked those who had contacted him with messages of support and praised the NHS staff who cared for him.

He said: “I'll be honest, I wasn't expecting anything like the overwhelming response that my family and I received when my kidney cancer diagnosis went public.

“I also want to say, probably the biggest thanks of all to Ravi Barod, David Cullen and all of the NHS staff at the Royal Free Hospital, who supported me throughout my treatment.

"And also closer to home the NHS staff at King George and Queen's hospitals because they caught the cancer really early and without that early action, the conversation we would be having might be a very different one.”

