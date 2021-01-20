News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Ilford North MP questions home secretary over 'lost' police records

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 3:54 PM January 20, 2021   
Wes Streeting MP has called on the Home Secretary to give assurances for Ilford North residents safety, after 400,000 criminal data records are 'lost'.

Wes Streeting MP has called on the Home Secretary to give assurances for Ilford North residents safety, after 400,000 criminal data records are 'lost'. - Credit: PA

Wes Streeting MP has written to the home secretary seeking urgent clarification of the impact on Ilford North following news that 400,000 police records have been deleted.

The letter sets out a number of key questions for Priti Patel, including how many people have been affected in Ilford North, what work is being done with police to identify gaps in the system and what the impact will be on vital safeguarding issues, such as domestic abuse and stalking.

Mr Streeting said: "This fiasco is incredibly serious and the Conservative government's incompetence is putting the safety of people at risk in Ilford North.

"Unfortunately, it seems inevitable that as a result of this mess criminals will escape punishment, victims will miss out on justice and our community will be less safe."

Ms Patel was asked about this issue on Good Morning Britain today (January 20) and dodged the question of whether the crime records are gone forever. 

You may also want to watch:

When asked by Piers Morgan if she would resign if the documents were not found she responded: "We are working night and day to bring these records back."

Mr Streeting added: “I’ve raised this as an urgent matter with the Home Secretary demanding information of the full impact on Ilford North and vitally how we can fix this very serious problem.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Restaurant faces losing licence after allegations of illegal club nights during pandemic
  2. 2 Have you seen this 52-year-old man missing from Ilford?
  3. 3 Safeguarding concerns at 'outstanding' Atam Academy in Chadwell Heath
  1. 4 Restaurant stripped of its alcohol licence
  2. 5 Wanstead wine expert launches new shop
  3. 6 Derelict pavilion in Goodmayes Park destroyed by fire
  4. 7 Young Citizen: 'Our community needs us the most right now', says Mutual Aid volunteer
  5. 8 Have you seen this 17-year-old missing from Ilford?
  6. 9 Calls to extend school streets consultation
  7. 10 Double murder charge over stabbings, as police name victims

The Home Office did not respond to a request to comment on this story.

Wes Streeting
Crime
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Consultation on proposed controlled parking zones to begin

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon

More than 100 Covid dead at Queen's and King George this week

Tom Ambrose

person

Pets | Opinion

Growing public support for tougher pet theft sentences

Iain Duncan Smith MP, Chingford and Woodford Green

Logo Icon

Coronavirus

Royal Mail lists six Redbridge postcodes hit by Covid postal delays

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus