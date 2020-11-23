Search

Ilford North MP slams government for ‘woefully inadequate’ approach to next year’s exam season

PUBLISHED: 18:00 23 November 2020

MP Wes Streeting has blasted the government for its approach to next year's exam season, stating that everyone involved in the education sector is 'crying out for certainty'. Picture: London Portrait Photographer - DAV

MP Wes Streeting has blasted the government for its approach to next year's exam season, stating that everyone involved in the education sector is 'crying out for certainty'. Picture: London Portrait Photographer - DAV

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting has blasted the government for its “woefully inadequate” approach to next year’s exam season.

Speaking at an oral questions session in the House of Commons today (November 23), Labour’s Mr Streeting — also the shadow minister for schools — condemned the lack of clarity surrounding how next year’s A-level and GCSE examinations will be assessed: “Given the obvious challenges that exist to make sure that exams go ahead in a way that is fair to all pupils, and the fact that any delay makes that job harder, when will ministers actually present a plan that teachers and pupils can see?”

In his response, Nick Gibb MP — the minister of state for education — did not confirm a date for any plan. Rather he described the issues at play as “complex” and in need of consultation, which he said the government is doing “with pace, with rigour and with energy”.

