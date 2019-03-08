Search

IKEA and Barnardo's team up to host workshops for young people in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 17:25 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 16 May 2019

IKEA UK and Barnardo's have teamed up to support children and young people in Ilford by hosting wellbeing workshops.

The three-year partnership aims to bring together IKEA's focus on creating better lives and better lives at home and Barnardo's knowledge of children and young people, with the ambition of having a positive impact on the lives of the most vulnerable children and young people in society.

Young people and children will be at the heart of the partnership, taking a lead on how support, funds and expertise should be used, from re-imagining spaces and taking part in new activities, to challenging policy.

As part of the partnership, there will be a series of wellbeing workshops held in Ilford, led by the young carers of the local community, who will discuss their needs and explore the ways the partnership can help them achieve a better life at home.

Barnardo's chief executive Javed Khan said: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with IKEA and we're excited to see how it develops in the next three years.

"Like us, IKEA understands that having a happy, safe childhood gives a child the best start at a bright future. We are proud to partner with a company that appreciates Barnardo's values and ambitions.

"With young people at its heart, this partnership will make a positive impact on the lives of some of the most vulnerable children and young people in the UK."

Hege Sæbjørnsen, country sustainability manager at IKEA UK, said: "Together with Barnardo's we have an amazing opportunity to create a long-term positive impact on the lives of the most vulnerable children and young people in society through sharing expertise and resources, leveraging our unique skills and scale, and more traditional fundraising."

