Winter appeal for coats and toiletries for Ilford homeless community

Homeless camp on Havelock Street in Ilford in December 2016. Picture: Rosaleen Fenton Rosaleen Fenton

Help the homeless community in Redbridge this winter by donating your unwanted coats, hats and gloves.

Libraries in the borough are working with the Welcome Centre in St Mary's Road, Ilford to help give the homeless community toiletries and clothes.

On Thursday, December 12, Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14, libraries will be collecting donations and you can help by bringing your unwanted items to any of the borough's libraries.

Bring your unwanted coats or jackets, of any size, plus toothpaste, shower gel and soap, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant and other toiletries.

You are also invited to donate wipes, tissues, plasters, hand gel, lip balm, hairbrushes, nail clippers, underwear, socks, snocks, snacks, chocolate, sweets, water, juice, playing cards, men's belts, hats and gloves.

Find your nearest library here.