Video

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: First weekend of 2019 mostly dry

A rainbow above the ground during the Emirates FA Cup, Quarter Final Replay match at Upton Park, London. PA/Press Association Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first weekend of 2019 looks set to be mostly dry thanks to a high pressure front making its way across the UK.

It will be highly overcast for most of the weekend due to low lying clouds.

Have a great weekend.