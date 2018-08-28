Gallery

Redbridge blanketed in snow: Readers’ photos of wintry weather

Snow settled over parts of Redbridge last night (January 22). Photo: Ron Jeffries Archant

Snow settled over large swathes of Redbridge last night (January 22) and Recorder readers have been sharing their best snaps of the wintry weather with us.

Take a look through our interactive photo gallery and see if you can recognise these spots around the borough under cover of snow.

Aldborough Hatch resident Ron Jeffries, 86, of Spearpoint Gardens was among those avid snappers who sent in photos.

He said: “On Tuesday, at 7.30pm, the first snow of 2019 fell in Redbridge!”

“These photographs were taken in Aldborough Road North, Aldborough Hatch, just after 8pm as the snow started to settle.”

