Snowy scenes across Redbridge

Roy Chacko

Published: 12:28 PM February 9, 2021   
St Mary's Church in Ilford. 

St Mary's Church in Ilford. - Credit: Gareth Jones

While the temperature has plunged and the snow keeps falling residents across Redbridge have sent in pictures from their winter wonderland.

Valentines Mansion in the snow

Valentines Mansion in the snow - Credit: Gardener's Cottage Cafe

Snow covered Haven House.

Snow covered Haven House. - Credit: Haven House

Staff at Haven House in Woodford Green said the snow made their grounds look even more magical than usual.

A snowy South Park.

A snowy South Park. - Credit: A. Pikkupeura

Valentines Walled Garden

Valentines Walled Garden - Credit: Caroline Mullan

Gardener's Cottage Cafe in Valentines Park posted "Christmas card views" of Valentines Mansion and reminded people it is still open for a takeaway cuppa.

Gardener's Cottage Cafe is still open for takeaway cuppas for anyone enjoying the winter wonderland at Valentines Park.

Gardener's Cottage Cafe is still open for takeaway cuppas for anyone enjoying the winter wonderland at Valentines Park. - Credit: Gardener's Cottage Cafe

A snowy Haven House.

A snowy Haven House. - Credit: Haven House

A snowy South Park

A snowy South Park - Credit: A. Pikkupeura

South Park in Ilford was a snowy wonderland with the ducks switching from their sea legs to snow legs.

A young girl named Madison enjoying the snow day in Ilford. 

A young girl named Madison enjoying the snow day in Ilford. - Credit: Christine Butcher

Staff at the Woodford Green-based children's hospice posted pictures of their grounds looking even more magical than normal. 

Staff at the Woodford Green-based children's hospice posted pictures of their grounds looking even more magical than normal. - Credit: Haven House

Up the street there was a tranquil scene of snow in the cemetery at St Mary's Church. 

Snow covered roofs in Ilford.

Snow covered roofs in Ilford. - Credit: John Howard

Haven House transformed into a winter wonderland. 

Haven House transformed into a winter wonderland. - Credit: Haven House

The forecast calls for the snow to stop on Tuesday afternoon before the temperature drops even further, with lows of -6C.

Those cold temperatures are a far cry from up north where the coldest night of the winter in the UK has been recorded as -16.7C in the Scottish Highlands.



