Snowy scenes across Redbridge
- Credit: Gareth Jones
While the temperature has plunged and the snow keeps falling residents across Redbridge have sent in pictures from their winter wonderland.
Staff at Haven House in Woodford Green said the snow made their grounds look even more magical than usual.
Gardener's Cottage Cafe in Valentines Park posted "Christmas card views" of Valentines Mansion and reminded people it is still open for a takeaway cuppa.
South Park in Ilford was a snowy wonderland with the ducks switching from their sea legs to snow legs.
Up the street there was a tranquil scene of snow in the cemetery at St Mary's Church.
The forecast calls for the snow to stop on Tuesday afternoon before the temperature drops even further, with lows of -6C.
Those cold temperatures are a far cry from up north where the coldest night of the winter in the UK has been recorded as -16.7C in the Scottish Highlands.
