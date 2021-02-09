Snowy scenes across Redbridge

Gallery

Published: 12:28 PM February 9, 2021

While the temperature has plunged and the snow keeps falling residents across Redbridge have sent in pictures from their winter wonderland.

Valentines Mansion in the snow - Credit: Gardener's Cottage Cafe

Snow covered Haven House. - Credit: Haven House

Staff at Haven House in Woodford Green said the snow made their grounds look even more magical than usual.

A snowy South Park. - Credit: A. Pikkupeura

Valentines Walled Garden - Credit: Caroline Mullan

Gardener's Cottage Cafe in Valentines Park posted "Christmas card views" of Valentines Mansion and reminded people it is still open for a takeaway cuppa.

Gardener's Cottage Cafe is still open for takeaway cuppas for anyone enjoying the winter wonderland at Valentines Park. - Credit: Gardener's Cottage Cafe

A snowy Haven House. - Credit: Haven House

A snowy South Park - Credit: A. Pikkupeura

South Park in Ilford was a snowy wonderland with the ducks switching from their sea legs to snow legs.

A young girl named Madison enjoying the snow day in Ilford. - Credit: Christine Butcher

Staff at the Woodford Green-based children's hospice posted pictures of their grounds looking even more magical than normal. - Credit: Haven House

Up the street there was a tranquil scene of snow in the cemetery at St Mary's Church.

Snow covered roofs in Ilford. - Credit: John Howard

Haven House transformed into a winter wonderland. - Credit: Haven House

You may also want to watch:

The forecast calls for the snow to stop on Tuesday afternoon before the temperature drops even further, with lows of -6C.

Those cold temperatures are a far cry from up north where the coldest night of the winter in the UK has been recorded as -16.7C in the Scottish Highlands.







