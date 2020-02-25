Search

Advanced search

Ice warning issued for London and south east England

PUBLISHED: 11:31 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 25 February 2020

There is an ice warning in place overnight into Wednesday morning across London and South East England. Picture: PA

There is an ice warning in place overnight into Wednesday morning across London and South East England. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

A yellow warning has been issued as weather settles in which might cause icy stretches and travel disruption overnight into Wednesday morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for London and south east England in preparation for the frigid weather that's expected to hit the area this evening.

You may also want to watch:

The warning says: "A mix of rain and hail showers, with some snow over higher ground, is likely to leave surfaces wet overnight.

"Surface temperatures are then expected to fall below freezing with icy stretches forming in places."

People are advised that there will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and some injuries from slips and falls could take place.

For tips on protecting yourself during the icy weather visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice.

Most Read

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

RSPCA appeals for witnesses after alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about the incident in Valentines Park on Saturday to report it immediately. Picture: Facebook

Project Malachi becomes Malachi Place as five-year-old’s dream becomes a reality and pop-up homeless hostel opens

Councillor Jas Athwal, Malachi Justin and Salvation Army Captain Dr John Clifton at the soft opening for Malachi Place. Picture: Roy Chacko

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Ilford residents fear brothel running openly on quiet street despite police investigation

Residents of a quiet residential street in Ilford fear an illegal brothel is operating despite the police and council investigating it. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

RSPCA appeals for witnesses after alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about the incident in Valentines Park on Saturday to report it immediately. Picture: Facebook

Project Malachi becomes Malachi Place as five-year-old’s dream becomes a reality and pop-up homeless hostel opens

Councillor Jas Athwal, Malachi Justin and Salvation Army Captain Dr John Clifton at the soft opening for Malachi Place. Picture: Roy Chacko

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Ilford residents fear brothel running openly on quiet street despite police investigation

Residents of a quiet residential street in Ilford fear an illegal brothel is operating despite the police and council investigating it. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Farrell admits Eton Manor were ‘simply not good enough’ in defeat to Old Haberdashers

Eton Manor in action against Old Haberdashers. Picture: Martin Pearl

Play With A Legend returns to Brisbane Road with Mackie, Lisbie and Alexander

Play with a legend at Brisbane Road last year (Pic: Play with a legend)

Leyton Orient boss Embleton revealed plans have started for next season

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Campaigners oppose plans to convert Chadwell Heath primary school as strike looms

Parents and staff are opposed to the Diocese of Brentwood taking over St Bede's Primary School as part of The Good Shepherd Trust. Picture: Andrew Parsons

Ice warning issued for London and south east England

There is an ice warning in place overnight into Wednesday morning across London and South East England. Picture: PA
Drive 24