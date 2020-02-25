Ice warning issued for London and south east England

There is an ice warning in place overnight into Wednesday morning across London and South East England. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

A yellow warning has been issued as weather settles in which might cause icy stretches and travel disruption overnight into Wednesday morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for London and south east England in preparation for the frigid weather that's expected to hit the area this evening.

The warning says: "A mix of rain and hail showers, with some snow over higher ground, is likely to leave surfaces wet overnight.

"Surface temperatures are then expected to fall below freezing with icy stretches forming in places."

People are advised that there will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and some injuries from slips and falls could take place.

For tips on protecting yourself during the icy weather visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice.