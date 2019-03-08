Dance music festival in Hainault gets green light

A planned dance music festival will go ahead at Hainault Forest Country Park despite objections from police about crowds management, drugs and an "insufficiently robustly planned event".

The event, We Are Halloween FSTVL, will take place on October 26, from 11am-11pm.

The one-day festival comes from the same organisers as Upminster's We Are FSTVL - a three-day event held in neighbouring borough Havering in May - which attracted widespread media coverage this year after long queues led to crowds pushing through security gates and people collapsing.

In his objection, Pc Oisin Daly, Met Police licensing officer, said the event management plan was incomplete and lacked sufficient detail and also cited concerns about potentially intoxicated revellers not being managed effectively after the event.

Redbridge Council decided to grant the event a premises licence at a licensing sub-committee meeting on Thursday, September 12.

The applicant could not be reached for comment when contacted by the Recorder.