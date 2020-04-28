Search

Clayhall resident helps NHS heroes clean coronavirus off uniforms with personalised wash bags

PUBLISHED: 15:02 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 28 April 2020

Emma Friddin stitched more than 500 bags so NHS workers can drop their uniform in and pop it straight into the washing machine. Picture: Emma Friddin

Emma Friddin stitched more than 500 bags so NHS workers can drop their uniform in and pop it straight into the washing machine. Picture: Emma Friddin

A Clayhall resident has made 500 personalised wash bags for NHS heroes.

She started a fundraiser and quickly raised more than £800. Picture: Emma FriddinShe started a fundraiser and quickly raised more than £800. Picture: Emma Friddin

Emma Friddin saw that NHS trusts were asking the public to make wash bags for staff to carry their uniform home in and put it straight into the washing machine.

So she set up a fundraising page asking people for every £1.50 they donate she would stitch one personalised bag.

The response she received was overwhelming and in just a few days she managed to raise more than £800.

Working in the evenings and weekends after her full time job at Healthwatch Enfield, she stitched 500 bags which were distributed to seven different hospitals including King George and Queen’s.

Emma has Crohn’s disease and arthritis and was due to start a new treatment at the beginning of April, which was postponed because of Covid-19.

She sent this note with each box which was distributed to seven different hospitals. Picture: Emma FriddinShe sent this note with each box which was distributed to seven different hospitals. Picture: Emma Friddin

She said: “It was a big mission to make the bags physically but I wanted to still do my part.”

