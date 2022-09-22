News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Dozens of firefighters continue to tackle Hainault blaze

Michael Cox

Published: 9:44 AM September 22, 2022
The blaze in Fowler Road began last night (September 21)

The blaze in Fowler Road began last night (September 21) - Credit: Clare Coomes

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a blaze that began last night at warehouses in Hainault.

Three two-storey warehouses remain alight this morning (September 22), according to London Fire Brigade.

A spokesperson said around 70 firefighters are still at the scene in Fowler Road.

They added: "Steady progress is being made this morning and residents are being advised to keep their windows and doors shut due to the smoke."

There were 125 firefighters called to the blaze

There were 125 firefighters called to the blaze - Credit: Melissa Singh

LFB was first called to the fire just after 9.05pm and 125 firefighters attended from stations across east London.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage, the spokesperson added.

London Fire Brigade
Hainault News

