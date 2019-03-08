Search

Want to have your work displayed in Wanstead? Join the borough's biggest visual art event as it turns 10

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 June 2019

Some of the artists taking part in the upcoming Art Trail based on the theme of "Time". Picture: Donna Mizzi

Archant

Whether you like to dabble once and a while, or you are a pro with the paintbrush, your borough needs you.

Art Trail Wanstead is back for its 10th year and organisers are looking for contributors to submit their creations for display in venues along the high street.

Pieces created around this year's theme of "time" will be shown in 70 venues and artists have until July 15 to take part.

Trail organiser and Wanstead House life art tutor Patrick Purcell said: "Artists can interpret the theme 'Time' in whatever way they like.

"For example, fans of time-travel films might want to draw the actors, or another artist may want to come up with a futuristic vision of Wanstead.

"Also, all subjects are welcome. It's not compulsory to stick to the theme."

Work will be accepted from both professional and amateurs but all artists must have a link to Wanstead.

Art Trail's founder, Donna Mizzi said: "Work can include any visual art from painting to photography, from pottery to mosaics.

"We are particularly keen for more artists to come forward if they create 3D art, including sculpture, furniture, glass and textile work.

"This year, managers of some terrific venues have been approaching us to make sure they can take part in the anniversary event."

Once all the piece of art have been chosen they will be exhibited in different locations in Wanstead between September 7 to 22.

Donna adds: "This community event offers many amateur artists their first chance to show work to the public, which can be thrilling and greatly encouraging.

"The trail also boosts the number of visitors to the high street, and helps people from further afield discover the beauty and variety offered by Wanstead.

"Art trails, in various forms, are now popular up and down the country, and attract people from miles around."

For more information visit: artgroupwanstead.com

Want to have your work displayed in Wanstead? Join the borough's biggest visual art event as it turns 10

