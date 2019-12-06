Walk in Wanstead Winter Wonderland for a good cause

Santa at at the 2018 Wanstead Winter Wonderland. Photo: Princess Kalaria Princess Kalaria

A winter wonderland will bring together Wanstead residents for some merry cheer all for a good cause.

You can listen to the sleigh bells ringing at the annual Wanstead Winter Wonderland in support of the Mayor of Redbridge's charities on Saturday, December 14 at Christ Church Green in Woodbine Place.

Proceeds from this year's event will go towards Redbridge charities Healthy Living Projects and Imagine Independence.

Whether you're naughty or nice you can visit father Christmas and his elves in their grotto, enjoy fairground rides, stalls and a performance by the Wanstead Rock Choir.

The Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain said: "I'm really looking forward to seeing Christchurch Green transformed into a festive winter wonderland for all the family to enjoy.

"From fairground rides and stalls to Santa's Grotto there is something for everyone, and it's all for a good cause."

Tickets are £10 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wanstead-winter-wonderland-santas-grotto-tickets-82848192173.