Search

Advanced search

Walk in Wanstead Winter Wonderland for a good cause

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 December 2019

Santa at at the 2018 Wanstead Winter Wonderland. Photo: Princess Kalaria

Santa at at the 2018 Wanstead Winter Wonderland. Photo: Princess Kalaria

Princess Kalaria

A winter wonderland will bring together Wanstead residents for some merry cheer all for a good cause.

You can listen to the sleigh bells ringing at the annual Wanstead Winter Wonderland in support of the Mayor of Redbridge's charities on Saturday, December 14 at Christ Church Green in Woodbine Place.

Proceeds from this year's event will go towards Redbridge charities Healthy Living Projects and Imagine Independence.

You may also want to watch:

Whether you're naughty or nice you can visit father Christmas and his elves in their grotto, enjoy fairground rides, stalls and a performance by the Wanstead Rock Choir.

The Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain said: "I'm really looking forward to seeing Christchurch Green transformed into a festive winter wonderland for all the family to enjoy.

"From fairground rides and stalls to Santa's Grotto there is something for everyone, and it's all for a good cause."

Tickets are £10 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wanstead-winter-wonderland-santas-grotto-tickets-82848192173.

Most Read

Ilford Hill to become bus-only as part of major transformation project

Ilford Hill is going to be closed to cars as part of major transformation of the junction. Picture: Google

‘Tears of joy’ as Ilford night shelter guests get mattresses and private pods

Guests at the Redbridge Cold Weather Centre at Ilford Salvation Army now have private pods and proper mattresses. Picture: Ilford Salvation Army

Man suffers life changing injuries after acid attack in Ilford

Connaught Road where an acid attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

Wanstead gang member guilty over murder of innocent man shot dead by mistake

Hamza Ul-Haq, from Wanstead. Picture: Met Police

New ‘green’ Ilford Market promotes e-vehicles and energy-efficient power points

Ilford High Road where the new market will be. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Ilford Hill to become bus-only as part of major transformation project

Ilford Hill is going to be closed to cars as part of major transformation of the junction. Picture: Google

‘Tears of joy’ as Ilford night shelter guests get mattresses and private pods

Guests at the Redbridge Cold Weather Centre at Ilford Salvation Army now have private pods and proper mattresses. Picture: Ilford Salvation Army

Man suffers life changing injuries after acid attack in Ilford

Connaught Road where an acid attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

Wanstead gang member guilty over murder of innocent man shot dead by mistake

Hamza Ul-Haq, from Wanstead. Picture: Met Police

New ‘green’ Ilford Market promotes e-vehicles and energy-efficient power points

Ilford High Road where the new market will be. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

East London Football Podcast: West Ham endure mixed week, O’s look forward, while Daggers in injury crisis

West Ham United's Declan Rice celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Daggers blog: Something has to change

Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Injury-hit Dagenham eager to end bad run of fortunes

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Leyton Orient facing selection headache for Oldham Athletic trip says Embleton

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Playfinder’s mission to create a healthier, happier nation through sport is on target

Playerfinder app (Pic:My Local Pitch)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists