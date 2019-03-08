Wanstead's wildflower plan could transform roadsides into wildlife havens

George Green in Wanstead. Picture: Paul Donovan Archant

Green areas in Wanstead are being left to grow wild as residents look to boost biodiversity and attract different types of wildlife.

Since starting the project, Paul Donovan, councillor for Wanstead Village, has recorded 80 species of flora on George Green, most of which are native British wildflowers, such as lemon balm, goat's beard and common ragwort.

Paul hopes the idea can be rolled out across Redbridge to help bring more bees to the area.

He said: "These early findings relating to the wild areas are really encouraging. It is excellent news for wildlife, providing a real boost to biodiversity in the area.

"Now we want to extend some of these projects. So any feedback would be welcome.

"One thing we will be looking to improve going forward is communication, with signage installed around the wild areas to let people know exactly what is going on - otherwise, people can jump to the wrong conclusions about the grass not being cut.

"We are looking forward to further developments as this exciting project unveils."

Anyone with ideas about where wild areas can be developed in the borough should contact Redbridge Council.