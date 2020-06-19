Search

Cycle for a good cause - Woodford Green councillor auctioning bicycle for Haven House children’s hospice

PUBLISHED: 09:42 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 19 June 2020

Paul Canal

Paul Canal

Archant

During lockdown a Woodford Green councillor set up a micro social enterprise refurbishing donated bicycles to auction off to support Haven House children’s hospice.

Cllr Paul Canal is auctioning off this refurbished bicyle this weekend to raise money for Haven House. Picture: Paul CanalCllr Paul Canal is auctioning off this refurbished bicyle this weekend to raise money for Haven House. Picture: Paul Canal

While he’s not playing chess Cllr Paul Canal (Bridge) has been busy refurbishing various bicyles for Wanstead UpCycles.

You may also want to watch:

He has recently been working on a two-year-old out of stock Chris Hoy bicycle (which goes for £350 brand new), which was donated by an 11-year-old boy.

Paul has set a goal of raising £1,000 for Haven House and is auctioning the bicycle starting Saturday, June 20.

Information about Wanstead UpCycle can be found at https://www.facebook.com/WansteadUpCycles and to place your bid in the bicycle auction go to https://www.facebook.com/paul.canal

