Teens robbed at gunpoint in Wanstead

PUBLISHED: 12:23 05 June 2019

The 15-year-olds were approached in Nightingale Lane and were told to handover their mobile phones. Picture: Google Maps

The 15-year-olds were approached in Nightingale Lane and were told to handover their mobile phones. Picture: Google Maps

Two teenagers were robbed of their mobile phones in Wanstead after they were threatened with a gun.

Police were called to Nightingale Lane on Sunday, June 2 at 6.10pm after a pair of 15-year-olds reported that their devices were taken by a "group of males".

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "When the victims refused [to hand over their phones] one of the suspects appeared to show a firearm in his possession.

"The victims then handed over both of their mobile phones and the suspects fled the scene."

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call 101

