Wanstead teenager hopes to stake a claim on Miss Junior Teen Great Britain crown

Wanstead teenager Layla Badowska. Picture: Agnieszka Badowska Archant

A 13-year-old from Wanstead is hoping land a spot in the grand final of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain after bagging a place in the semi-final.

In taking part in the competition, Layla Badowska will be helping the Together for Short Lives charity, which aims to create wonderful and precious memories for children with serious illnesses, providing help to both the families and various children’s hospices.

“I am so thankful to join the team which makes real life changes to less favourable children through supporting charities,” Layla said.

“Making it to the grand final would be a dream come true.

“I am so excited I will be able to represent my home town and could bring home the Miss Junior Teen Great Britain crown.”

Layla’s mum Agnieszka did reveal they are currently in lockdown with her parents in Poland and she doesn’t know when they’ll get back to the UK.

She said: “Of course I’m very proud, very overwhelmed as well. When we sent her application last year, she wasn’t really prepared for any of this, and I actually sent her pictures without her being aware.

“She has always been involved in a lot of charity work and because they are linked with Together for Short Lives charity I thought It was a good idea for her to continue with her involvement.

“That’s a massive part of this whole competition, it’s not only to promote their looks, it goes far beyond that.”

You can help donate to Layla’s fundraising page by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/layla-badowska.