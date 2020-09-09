Flooded subway in Wanstead meant pupils had to walk extra mile and a half to school

A subway used by parents and children to get to Snaresbrook Primary School has been cleared after it was flooded for weeks.

Appalling state of the Eagle Lane/Falcon Way subway this morning - looks like the Chamber of Secrets has been opened! Will be writing to @RedbridgeLive @TfL about this (again) cc @Beverley_E18 pic.twitter.com/dguboOkQNO — Daniel Morgan-Thomas (@dhmt93) August 20, 2020

Parents planning to take their children through the Eagle Lane/Falcon Way subway on the first day of school last week were confronted with a pool of sitting water.

The flood meant some parents walked an extra mile and a half to drop off their children at school.

Engineers from TfL, which retains overall responsibility for the subway, found that the water pump had shorted out and stopped working.

Rainfall, combined with a water leak, meant that the subway quickly filled with water.

The tunnel has consistenly flooded for years and the latest culprit was a water pump that shorted. Picture: David Sampson The tunnel has consistenly flooded for years and the latest culprit was a water pump that shorted. Picture: David Sampson

The pump was fixed on Tuesday, September 8 but TfL, LUL and Thames Water are working together to resolve the leak, which is still ongoing.

Wanstead Village Councillor Daniel Morgan-Thomas has been calling on TfL to fix the long-running problem, which has been flooded numerous times in recent years and on August 20 tweeted: “Appalling state of the Eagle Lane/Falcon Way subway this morning - looks like the Chamber of Secrets has been opened!”

Resident David Sampson said: “As I joined the long queue of parents delivering our kids to school (next to the tunnel) I wondered if we all brought buckets, we could empty the water in a human chain.”

Cllr Beverley Brewer (Lab, South Woodford) said she was pleased the works were finally carried out but disappointed they weren’t completed in time for pupils returning to the school.

“I am optimistic that we are now in a position where there is much better co-operation with TfL. I am looking for assurance that any risk of recurrence of the flooding problem is eliminated.”

A TfL spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry for the problems caused by flooding in the Eagle Lane/Falcon Way subway, which has happened because of a blockage in the drain. We are working to get the excess water removed as soon as possible so pupils can walk safely to school. We are investigating the drain’s pump to see if a repair or replacement would prevent blockages in future.”

Cllr Morgan-Thomas and Cllr Jo Blackman (Lab, Wanstead Village) both said they were disappointed it took so long to repair but they were determined to keep up the pressure so the problem doesn’t keep repeating itself.