Wanstead student to complete 'yogathon' in Leytonstone pub
- Credit: Mia Brown
A student from Wanstead is set to stretch her limits by doing more than 100 "sun salutations" in a Leytonstone pub.
Mia Brown, a student at the University of Warwick, will be hosting a yogathon at 6.30pm at the Red Lion in High Road on Thursday (September 16).
The 19-year-old German, Spanish, and Arabic student is hoping to raise £2,700 for Dig Deep, a charity which aims to provide clean water, safe toilets and good hygiene to Kenya’s residents.
The charity’s work helps to prevent disease, which in turn enables people to lift themselves out of poverty.
Mia and others will complete 108 consecutive sets of the sequence of moves known as "sun salutations".
You may also want to watch:
There will also be a raffle at the event, which could see participants win anything from a yoga mat to tickets to the London Symphony Orchestra.
Next year, Mia will be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise more money for the water charity.
donate to Mia’s cause at https://dig-deep.enthuse.com/pf/mia-brown-f5068
Most Read
- 1 Driver in critical condition after Ilford shop crash
- 2 Man rushed to hospital after being robbed and stabbed in Ilford
- 3 Investigation underway as 20 dead birds recovered from Goodmayes Park lake
- 4 'It's disgusting': Goodmayes mum claims family fed mouldy pittas in quarantine hotel
- 5 Union protests outside town hall over ongoing Oaks Park High dispute
- 6 Jailed: ‘Opportunistic predator’ who kidnapped and raped woman
- 7 Testing centres set up in race to find donor for girl, 4, with cancer
- 8 Family of girl, 4, with leukaemia plead for more south Asian bone marrow donors
- 9 'Woodford needs policing hub' says Iain Duncan Smith MP
- 10 Teenage girl, 14, 'stabbed in neck' in Ilford