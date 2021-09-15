News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wanstead student to complete 'yogathon' in Leytonstone pub

Daniel Gayne

Published: 10:33 AM September 15, 2021   
Mia Brown, 19, is completing a yogathon in Leytonstone ahead of a charity Kilimanjaro climb next year

A student from Wanstead is set to stretch her limits by doing more than 100 "sun salutations" in a Leytonstone pub.

Mia Brown, a student at the University of Warwick, will be hosting a yogathon at 6.30pm at the Red Lion in High Road on Thursday (September 16). 

The 19-year-old German, Spanish, and Arabic student is hoping to raise £2,700 for Dig Deep, a charity which aims to provide clean water, safe toilets and good hygiene to Kenya’s residents. 

The charity’s work helps to prevent disease, which in turn enables people to lift themselves out of poverty. 

Mia and others will complete 108 consecutive sets of the sequence of moves known as "sun salutations". 

There will also be a raffle at the event, which could see participants win anything from a yoga mat to tickets to the London Symphony Orchestra. 

Next year, Mia will be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise more money for the water charity. 

donate to Mia’s cause at https://dig-deep.enthuse.com/pf/mia-brown-f5068


