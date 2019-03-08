Person dies on tracks at Wanstead Station
PUBLISHED: 12:37 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 31 July 2019
Police have closed Wanstead Station after a person died on the tracks.
Emergency services were called at 11.15am this morning (Wednesday, July 31) to reports of a casualty on the tracks.
A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: "A person has sadly been pronounced dead at the scene.
"Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.
"This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We sent an ambulance crew and an incident response officer to the scene.
"We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART) and London's Air Ambulance.
"Sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene."
The station has been closed and the Central Line is part-suspended between Leytonstone and Hainault via Newbury Park while emergency services deal with the incident.
Transport for London said tickets are being accepted on local buses.