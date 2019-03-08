Search

Wanstead stabbing: Man in his 60s recovering in hospital after being stabbed during robbery

PUBLISHED: 09:47 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:48 09 August 2019

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at the junction of Bush Road and Blake Hall Road at 11.31pm. Picture: Google Maps

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at the junction of Bush Road and Blake Hall Road at 11.31pm. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man in his 60s was stabbed in Wanstead last night as he was robbed by a gang of four thugs.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed officers were called to Bush Road at the junction with Blake Hall Road at 11.31pm on Thursday, August 8, following reports of a stabbing.

A Met spokeswoman said: "Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man aged 60 suffering from stab injuries.

"He has been taken to a central London hospital for treatment.

"His injuries are not believed to be life threatening but he remains in a serious condition."

The man's next of kin have been informed.

Early indications suggest the man was approached by four men who robbed and stabbed him.

No arrests have been made.

Enquiries into the full circumstances continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 9039/08Aug or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

