Wanstead's controversial 'shipping container' café gets green light

Published: 1:21 PM August 31, 2021

The site of the proposed kiosk on Christchurch Green - Credit: Charles Llewellyn

A controversial plan to install a "shipping container" café kiosk in a park in Wanstead has been given the green light.

The decision to grant planning permission for the proposed café kiosk on Christchurch Green was announced on Friday, August 27, following a closed-door session of Redbridge Council’s planning committee.

Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure (RCL), the council’s cultural contractor, wants to install the kiosk as a hub for events.

However, some Wanstead residents had complained about the design, cost and business impact of the kiosk, which will be in Woodbine Place.

Scott Wilding said the "shipping container" design went against the council's conservation area guidance.

Residents gathered to voice their opposition to the proposed "shipping container" cafe kiosk on Christchurch Green - Credit: Charles Llewellyn

Almost 200 people registered an objection to the proposals and more than 40 campaigners gathered on the green last week to protest the plans.

The facility is expected to cost up to £100,000 and will be open between 9am and 10pm.

Permission to install the kiosk – which will be run by eight part-time employees – was granted on a number of conditions, including that the building’s external surface materials be approved by the council and that no nearby trees are lopped or felled without permission.